 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man rescued from Mississippi River in Muscatine and taken to hospital after falling from barge
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Man rescued from Mississippi River in Muscatine and taken to hospital after falling from barge

  • 0
siren3

MUSCATINE — A man was rescued from the Mississippi River and taken to the hospital late Sunday afternoon after falling off a barge near the Grain Processing Center in Muscatine.

The Muscatine Fire Department was called to 1600 Oregon Street a little after 3:20 p.m. Sunday to a report of an individual who had fallen off a barge and was unable to climb out of the river, according to a city news release.

Firefighters launched a rescue boat and were able to pull the man into the boat and take him back to shore near the GPC facility, where other firefighters assisted in lifting him over a levee into an ambulance. He was transported to Unity Point Health – Trinity Muscatine for treatment, according to the Muscatine Fire Department.

The man was in the 42-degree water for approximately 21 minutes, according to the release.

"This was one of those low frequency but high risk events that we train for," Battalion Chief Ted Hillard said in the release. "There was a lot of wind which made the effort difficult but our personnel did a great job."

Muscatine County Search & Rescue also responded and deployed two boats, which were recalled after Muscatine Fire had the victim back on shore, according to the release.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department and the Muscatine County Police Department also provided assistance during the rescue.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News