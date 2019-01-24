An Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow struck a man, seriously injuring him, LeClaire police said.
According to LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas, the crash happened at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found the man, whose identity has not been released, lying in the northbound lane in the 1400 block of South Cody Road.
Police determined he had pulled his vehicle onto the shoulder of the road and was outside when the snowplow struck him.
"We didn't file any charges and there aren't any charges pending," Themas said.
The man was transported to a hospital by Medic Ambulance, then was airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Assisting LeClaire police at the scene were the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, LeClaire firefighters and Medic Ambulance.