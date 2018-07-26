A Davenport man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle early Thursday on U.S. 67 in Bettendorf.
Police were called at 4:53 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. 67 and Shoreline Drive for a collision involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a news release issued by the city of Bettendorf.
Police determined that a 29-year-old man had been struck by a 2006 Ford Fusion, driven by a 25-year-old woman, traveling westbound on U.S. 67.
The pedestrian was transported from the scene by Medforce to Genesis East and later transported to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The Bettendorf Police Department was assisted on scene by Medic Ambulance and the Bettendorf Fire Department.
This incident remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department.