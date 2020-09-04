Man shot by police in Bettendorf identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man fatally shot Thursday by Bettendorf police in an incident at a home daycare has been identified.

Timothy Alan Clevenger, 53, of Silvis, was struck once and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave, and his name will not be released until he has been formally interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, or DCI.

The DCI and Scott County Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

Clevenger is listed in county records as the owner of the home at 1111 16 1/2 St., Bettendorf, which is where the shooting occurred. It is registered with the state as a child-development home.

He is accused by police of being armed with a sharp-edged weapon and holding it to the throat of a 4-year-old.

"Multiple police officers responded to the residence at which point police announced their presence and made entry," a Bettendorf news release reported Thursday. "Upon entry into the house, an officer engaged an adult male holding a sharp-edged weapon, putting others in imminent danger.

"There were multiple young children present when this occurred."

Clevenger's daughter, Abbi Clevenger LaFrance, 24, died unexpectedly in April 2019 in Macomb.

