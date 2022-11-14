Man sought after failing to return to Davenport Work Release Center

Authorities were looking for a man Monday after he failed to return to the Davenport Work Release Center.

Demon Deonte Daniels, 33, did not report back as scheduled on Thursday to the center, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. Daniels has been convicted of domestic abuse assault-third or subsequent offense in Scott County and was admitted to the center on Oct. 19.

He is described as a black man, about 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds, according to the DOC.

The department of corrections asks that anyone who knows of Daniels’ whereabouts contact their local authorities.