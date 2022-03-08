Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

A 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in the intersection of East Kimberly Road and Bridge Avenue, Davenport Police said.

The crash occurred at 7:05 p.m.

Police, firefighters and MEDIC EMS were called to the intersection on a report of a personal-injury crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers found the victim in the median between the east and westbound lanes of Kimberly Road, just east of Bridge Avenue.

The initial investigation indicates that a 2013 Mazda 3 was eastbound on Kimberly road when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The man was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, by MedForce Aeromedical Transport.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department.

