Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Hampton crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a crash in which a 57-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday, according to a news release.

The crash occurred on Illinois 84 at 180th Street North in Hampton at 6:44 p.m.

State police said in the release that the man was driving a 2016 Ford north on Illinois 84 when at 180th Street North the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the left side of the roadway.

The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

The driver’s name and condition were not available late Saturday, Illinois State Police said.

