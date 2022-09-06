Man suspected of shooting gun, fleeing Rock Island police makes first court appearance

An man suspected of fleeing Rock Island police Sunday as they investigated a gunfire complaint made his first appearance Tuesday on related charges.

The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office has charged Jamel E. L. Neal, 18, Rock Island, with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, according to county court records. Underlying the charges are allegations that on Sunday Neal knowingly had a 9mm handgun without the proper permits, was also knowingly in possession of a stolen vehicle and did not stop when signaled to do so by a police officer.

Neal appeared Tuesday afternoon before Rock Island County Circuit Judge Carol Pentuic, who read the charges and the related allegations to Neal. Pentuic also told him his bail has been set at $50,000 and he would have to post a $5,000 bond to be released.

The incidents that led to the charges began about 3:46 p.m. in the 900 block of 14 ½ Street, when witnesses told officers that someone in a vehicle fired at least one shot as the vehicle drove through an alley, according to a Rock Island Police department news release issued Monday.

Initially, the officers could not find the vehicle or a shooting scene, but at about 5 p.m., someone told police the vehicle was back in the area, the release states. When they got there, officers identified a gray 2019 Kia Optima that had been reported stolen from Davenport.

The officers saw one of the people inside the Optima allegedly holding a gun out of the window, according to the department. The driver did not stop when ordered to do so by police, and officers pursued the Optima to the 4400 block of 7th Avenue, where it crashed.

The people inside the Kia ran away, but officers caught three of them — one they identified as Neal and two 14-year-olds, the department release states. Neal is the suspected driver.

The department also said officers found a gun in the vehicle.

A fourth teen, also 14, got away but investigators know who the teen is, the release from Monday states.

Officers arrested the 14-year-olds on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a peace officer, the department said.

After Tuesday's hearing, Neal was returned to the Rock Island County Jail, where he has been in custody since his arrest.

Pentuic said Neal's next court hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.