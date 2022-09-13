Man wanted for attempted murder after June attack in Davenport

A man accused of firing more that 20 shots at a person in June on a Davenport street, seriously wounding him, remained at large Tuesday.

Rashawn D. Sigle Jr., 20, of Davenport, attacked the person around 11 p.m. on June 27 in the 1000 block of Scott Street, authorities allege in Scott County court documents. Sigle allegedly got out of a car and approached the person, who was working on a vehicle. Sigle then allegedly displayed a semiautomatic handgun and began shooting.

Investigators think he fired at least 22 times at the person, who was seriously wounded, court records state. The victim was initially hospitalized in the Quad-Cities but was later sent to Iowa City, where doctors performed surgery to help treat his wounds.

Scott County authorities charged Sigle in a warrant with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents. Sigle has convictions for theft and aggravated battery in Adams County, Illinois. Those convictions prohibit him from owning firearms.

As of Tuesday, Sigle was not being held in Scott or Rock Island counties, and the Davenport Police Department said that, to the best of its knowledge, he had not yet been arrested.

Sigle is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds, according to Crime Stoppers. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.