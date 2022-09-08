Man wanted for July shooting in East Moline now in custody

A man wanted for a July shooting in East Moline was in the Rock Island County Jail Thursday, awaiting court proceedings in the case.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Stacy T. Smith, 37, Moline, with aggravated battery, alleging he shot a man in the groin on July 9 in East Moline, according to Rock Island County court records.

A warrant for Smith’s arrest was issued the day of the shooting, and he was arrested on Sept. 1, court records state. His first court appearance was Sept. 2 and his next is scheduled for Sept. 20.

The shooting happened around 1:53 a.m. at Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th St., East Moline, according to a news release issued by the East Moline Police Department shortly after the shooting. Investigators think the shooting happened outside the front door.

When police officers reached the business, people told them the wounded man was taken by private vehicle to Genesis Medical Center’s Illini Campus in Silvis, the news release states. The wound was not considered life threatening.

Smith’s bail in the case is $250,000 and he would have to post a $25,000 bond before he could be released, according to court records.

Smith has two other cases pending against him in Rock Island County, according to court records.

In the most recent case, prosecutors charged him with aggravated driving with an alcohol concentration greater than 0.08, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated driving while license is revoked, according to court records. Those charges stem from Smith’s alleged actions on April 28, 2021.

He allegedly drove a vehicle while he had a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and while his license was revoked, according to court records.

In a 2019 case, the state’s attorney’s office accuses Smith of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving while license revoked, court records state.

Those charges are related to Smith’s alleged actions on Dec. 18, 2019, court records state. Prosecutors allege he had between 1 and 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine and was driving a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder in Moline while his license was revoked.

On July 9, Smith was free on a notice to appear in the 2021 case, and a $5,000 bond in the 2019 case, according to court records.

Records for both cases state he was being held on the $250,000 bail for the shooting case.

Court hearings are scheduled for Oct. 27 in both cases, according to court records.