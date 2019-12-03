Man who died in Wheatland skid-loader accident was former mayor

A man killed Monday in an accident involving a skid loader in Wheatland, Iowa has been identified as former Wheatland Mayor Owen H. Boedeker, 75.

The accident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Monday. Wheatland Fire and Ambulance responders arrived at Wheatland Auto Body on the 300 block of East Lincolnway and found a boom attached to the skid loader had come down on Boedeker, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said.

Boedecker died at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton County medical examiner's office.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Wheatland. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, also at the church. Burial will be at a later date at St. Paul's Cemetery, Wheatland.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.

Boedecker began working at Wheatland Auto Body in 1964 for his future father-in-law, and in 1985 he and his wife Judy purchased the family business.