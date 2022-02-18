Man who shot at Davenport police gets 36-plus years

A Chicago man who exchanged gunfire with police a year ago in the parking lot of a Davenport Walgreens is headed to federal prison.

Clarence Washington, 31, fired on Davenport police attempting to apprehend him on Feb. 18, 2021, at the Walgreens at Kimberly Road and Division Street. Officers fired back. He was a suspect in a robbery earlier that day and was on the run from federal authorities, police said.

Suspect named in officer-involved shooting in Davenport A man shot by a police officer Thursday night was identified Friday.

Washington was sentenced this week to 440 months — more than 36 years — on several charges related to firearm and drug offenses, federal authorities announced Friday.

There is no parole in the federal system.

After the incident last year in Davenport, Scott County prosecutors announced that a Davenport police officer was justified in using potentially lethal force against Washington.

Washington originally was charged in federal court in 2018. In February of 2019, while his trial was pending, Washington cut off his GPS ankle monitor and absconded from federal supervision, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

He was taken back into custody following the Davenport shooting.

Washington then was federally indicted on additional charges relating to his failure to appear for trial, and his continued trafficking of drugs and unlawful possession of firearms, to include the discharge of a firearm at police, federal authorities said Friday.

"At sentencing, the court also considered evidence that, prior to the shooting (in Davenport), Washington had threatened another individual while displaying a firearm and stated he was going to shoot it out with the police," according to the statement.

Davenport Police and the Scott County Sheriff's Department partnered with others in the investigation.

Davenport's assistant chief, Jeff Bladel, said in Friday's news release: “We are thankful our officers were not seriously injured during the arrest of Washington when he opened fire as they attempted to take him into custody.

"Additionally, we are very proud of the bravery and hard work that our officers do each and every day to keep our community safe. We appreciate the continued partnerships we have with our prosecutors from the United States Attorney’s Office and our area law enforcement agencies.

With these partnerships, we will continue to collaborate to keep violent offenders off the streets in our communities.”

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane added, “This case sends a clear message that if you wish to do violence in our community, it will not be tolerated.”

