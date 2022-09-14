 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wounded Sunday in shooting in Rock Island

A weekend shooting in Rock Island that left a man wounded remained under investigation Wednesday.

Rock Island police officers went around 8 p.m. Sunday to the area of 12th Street and 21st Avenue after receiving complaints of gunfire, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. When they arrived, officers found no evidence of a shooting, but about 15 minutes later the wounded man showed up at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

The man, 21, had been shot in the shoulder, but the wound was not considered life-threatening.

He told officers that he’d been shot while he was in the area of 9th Street and 21st Avenue, but could not give investigators further information.

No other injuries or property damage was reported.

Further details were not available Wednesday, the department said.

The department asked that anyone with information concerning the attack contact investigators at 309-732-2677. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.

