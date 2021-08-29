Mandates, protests, positivity rates and hospitalizations: The week in COVID-19

Voigt touched on the fact some COVID-19 patients are being transferred out of Davenport.

"From time to time Genesis Medical Centers stabilize and safely transfer patients when we do not have critical care resources to care for the dramatically increasing recent numbers of COVID patients needing critical care," Voigt said. "Genesis Health System is not unique or immune to the surges all medical centers are experiencing across the United States. We urge the community to follow CDC recommendations and help improve the health of our community through COVID-19 vaccination. One of the best ways to limit these surges is by wider reach of vaccination."

A news release from UnityPoint Health-Trinity offered a different view.

A media contact said Trinity was seeing "a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking care in our emergency departments."

UnityPoint Health-Trinity is encouraging patients to use online scheduling options to visit a UnityPoint Clinic Express or Express Care location to be evaluated by a medical provider for a COVID-19 test if recommended by the CDC.

Jamie Mullin, Trinity's marketing manager in Rock Island, commented on bed availability throughout its health system in the Quad-Cities.