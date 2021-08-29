Mandates, protests, positivity rates and hospitalizations: The week in COVID-19

Soaring numbers of new infections. Intensive care unit beds filling up. Mask mandates. Vaccination mandates. People protesting the mandates.
The week in COVID-19 shows the delta variant has the Quad-Cities teetering on the kind of full-blown surge residents saw in October, November and December of 2020. Local health officials in Rock Island County and Scott County reported more than 700 new infections throughout the metro area.
The lagging indicators don't offer a better picture.
At the start of the week there were 84 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals throughout the Quad-Cities, according to UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis Health System.
That was a sharp increase over the hospitalization numbers reported Thursday, Aug. 19. On that day health officials from Trinity and Genesis reported a combined 70 COVID-19 patients.
Of the 43 COVID-19 patients in UnityPoint Health-Trinity medical centers, 13 occupied intensive care unit beds. A total of 30 of the 43 patients are not vaccinated.
Trinity reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 22.3%.
Genesis Health System reported 41 total COVID-19 patients and broke down the location of those patients. Thirty-three patients were in the medical center in Davenport, while five were in Silvis. There were two patients in DeWitt and one patient in Jackson County.
Genesis reported a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.24%.
Seven-day positivity rates are the most important COVID-19 statistic. They offer a snap shot of the spread of the virus in relation to the number of people tested.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Scott County's seven-day test positivity rate stood at 12.07% Friday. It marked the third straight seven-day period that county registered a positivity rate over 12%.
The CDC offered better news Friday about Rock Island County's seven-day positivity rate — reporting it at 9.66%. That represented a drop of 2.33% from the previous seven-day period.
Two views of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Earlier this week, representatives from Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity commented on COVID-19 hospitalizations and some of the factors creating crowded emergency rooms and intensive care units throughout the Quad-Cities.
A Genesis official pointed to COVID-19 — and a increase in other kinds of cases.
"From time to time during the pandemic Genesis Medical Centers have been at peak census. These peak periods are not entirely related to COVID patients," said Jordan Voigt, president of Genesis Medical Center in Davenport. "We also have had high levels of patients with other illnesses, emergencies, births and procedures."
Voigt touched on the fact some COVID-19 patients are being transferred out of Davenport.
"From time to time Genesis Medical Centers stabilize and safely transfer patients when we do not have critical care resources to care for the dramatically increasing recent numbers of COVID patients needing critical care," Voigt said. "Genesis Health System is not unique or immune to the surges all medical centers are experiencing across the United States. We urge the community to follow CDC recommendations and help improve the health of our community through COVID-19 vaccination. One of the best ways to limit these surges is by wider reach of vaccination."
A news release from UnityPoint Health-Trinity offered a different view.
A media contact said Trinity was seeing "a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking care in our emergency departments."
UnityPoint Health-Trinity is encouraging patients to use online scheduling options to visit a UnityPoint Clinic Express or Express Care location to be evaluated by a medical provider for a COVID-19 test if recommended by the CDC.
Jamie Mullin, Trinity's marketing manager in Rock Island, commented on bed availability throughout its health system in the Quad-Cities.
"COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase as are our hospitalizations. If we continue at this pace, it will trigger plans to redirect resources to take care of COVID-19 patients as we did during previous surges last fall and in the spring of 2020," Mullin wrote. "These plans may include further delaying routine and preventive care, such as non-emergent surgeries to preserve resources — both space and staffing — for those who require critical care. Unless more Quad Citizens practice proven safety mitigation strategies, we will need to act to preserve bed capacity for meeting the demand of new COVID-19 cases."
ImpactLife will require COVID‐19 vaccinations
ImpactLife will require all of its 700‐plus employees in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin to be fully vaccinated for COVID‐19 by Nov. 1.
The blood services provider serving 125 hospitals across four states announced the vaccination requirement to its employees Friday. The requirement can be met with the Pfizer‐BioNTech vaccine that has received full FDA approval or with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines that are available under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. ImpactLife will consider requests from employees for medical and religious exemptions.