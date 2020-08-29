Many Quad-City seniors have been isolated for months by the pandemic. CASI advocates are here to help.

"They run errands for people — for groceries, prescriptions, appointments."

When the August derecho storm knocked out power in large swaths of the Quad-Cities, the outages could have been catastrophic for some seniors, Kopp said, especially those living in complexes.

"We had seniors living in multi-story communities with no electricity, no elevators, no air and no safe food to eat," she said. "Our folks were going in to deliver food and fans and to clean out refrigerators. We already were seeing more frayed edges.

"It's still recommended that seniors stay put. Their population in particular has not only severe symptoms of the disease to contend with but also death."

And, as they worry, they do so alone.

"A lot of our clients aren't able to see their kids or grandkids, and that's very hard," Kopp said.

One cure is more contact.

While CASI was able to keep its staff employed for several months by using a variety of grants for salaries, the money has run out. As of August, 80 percent of the staff was on furlough, she said.

Those remaining have their hands full.