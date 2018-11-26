Many schools have cancelled classes today because of the weather.
Here is the list
All Saints Catholic School: Closed
Alleman High School: CLosed
Alwood Schools: Closed
Amboy School District: Closed
Annawan School District: Closed
Assumption High School: Cancelled
Bennett Comm. Schools: Closed
Bettendorf Schools: Cancelled
Black Hawk East Campus: Closed
Black Hawk Q-C Campus: Closed
Calamus/Wheatland Schools: Cancelled
Camanche Schools: Closed
Carbon Cliff -Barstow District 36: Closed
Central DeWitt Schools: Closed
Chadwick-Milledgeville School District: Closed
Clinton Community College: Closed
Colona Schools: Closed
Columbus School District: Closed
Davenport Schools: Closed
Durant Schools: Closed
East Moline District #37: Closed
East Coloma-Nelson: Cancelled
Eastland School District: Closed
Erie Schools: Closed
Galva Schools: Closed
Geneseo Schools: Cancelled
Hampton Schools: Closed
Hamilton Technical College: Closed
Handicapped Development Center: Closed
Kewanee School District: Cancelled
Kewanee Wethersfield School District: Closed
Louisa-Muscatine Schools: Closed
Mercer County School District: Closed
Moline Schools: All Classes Cancelled
Morning Sun School: Closed
Morrison Community Schools: Closed
Morrison Inst. of Technology: Closed
Muscatine Community College: Closed
Muscatine School District: Closed
Newman Central Catholic: Cancelled
North Scott: Closed
Northeast Community Schools: Closed
Orion Schools: Cancelled
Palmer Chiropractic College: Closed
Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico School District: Closed
Pleasant Valley Schools: Cancelled
River Bend CUSD #2: Closed
Riverdale Schools Port Byron: Cancelled
Rivermont Collegiate: Closed
Rock Falls High School: Cancelled
Rock Island-Milan Schools: Closed
Rockridge Schools: Cancelled
Sauk Valley Community College: Closed
Scott Community College: Closed
Seton Catholic School, Moline: Closed
Sherrard Schools: Cancelled
Silvis School District: Closed
St. Paul Lutheran, Davenport: Cancelled
Sterling Public Schools: Cancelled
Sterling Rock Falls Learning Center: Closed
Trinity College of Nursing: All Classes Cancelled
United School District: Closed
Unity Christian: Cancelled
Villa Montessori School: Closed
WIU Macomb: Closed
WIU Moline & Macomb: Closed
Wapello School District: Closed