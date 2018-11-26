Try 3 months for $3
Many schools have cancelled classes today because of the weather.

Here is the list

All Saints Catholic School: Closed

Alleman High School: CLosed

Alwood Schools: Closed

Amboy School District: Closed

Annawan School District: Closed

Assumption High School: Cancelled

Bennett Comm. Schools: Closed

Bettendorf Schools: Cancelled

Black Hawk East Campus: Closed

Black Hawk Q-C Campus: Closed

Calamus/Wheatland Schools: Cancelled

Camanche Schools: Closed

Carbon Cliff -Barstow District 36: Closed

Central DeWitt Schools: Closed

Chadwick-Milledgeville School District: Closed

Clinton Community College: Closed

Colona Schools: Closed

Columbus School District: Closed

Davenport Schools: Closed

Durant Schools: Closed

East Moline District #37: Closed

East Coloma-Nelson: Cancelled

Eastland School District: Closed

Erie Schools: Closed

Galva Schools: Closed

Geneseo Schools: Cancelled

Hampton Schools: Closed

Hamilton Technical College: Closed

Handicapped Development Center: Closed 

Kewanee School District: Cancelled

Kewanee Wethersfield School District: Closed

Louisa-Muscatine Schools: Closed

Mercer County School District: Closed

Moline Schools: All Classes Cancelled

Morning Sun School: Closed

Morrison Community Schools: Closed

Morrison Inst. of Technology: Closed

Muscatine Community College: Closed

Muscatine School District: Closed

Newman Central Catholic: Cancelled

North Scott: Closed

Northeast Community Schools: Closed

Orion Schools: Cancelled

Palmer Chiropractic College: Closed

Prophetstown/Lyndon/Tampico School District: Closed

Pleasant Valley Schools: Cancelled

River Bend CUSD #2: Closed

Riverdale Schools Port Byron: Cancelled

Rivermont Collegiate: Closed

Rock Falls High School: Cancelled

Rock Island-Milan Schools: Closed

Rockridge Schools: Cancelled

Sauk Valley Community College: Closed

Scott Community College: Closed

Seton Catholic School, Moline: Closed

Sherrard Schools: Cancelled

Silvis School District: Closed

St. Paul Lutheran, Davenport: Cancelled

Sterling Public Schools: Cancelled

Sterling Rock Falls Learning Center: Closed

Trinity College of Nursing: All Classes Cancelled

United School District: Closed

Unity Christian: Cancelled

Villa Montessori School: Closed

WIU Macomb: Closed

WIU Moline & Macomb: Closed

Wapello School District: Closed

