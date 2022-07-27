Maquoketa Caves State Park reopening on Thursday

Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen Thursday, but the campground will remain closed.

The campground at the park off U.S. 67 in Jackson County was the scene on July 22 of a triple homicide. The investigation continues into the deaths of Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their daughter, Lula, 6.

Arlo Schmidt, 9, survived the attack. His parents and sister were killed in their tent, authorities said. The family is from Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Suspected killer Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Neb., was found dead just outside the park and is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was with his parents, police said, and had his own tent.

The two families were camping near each other. Police have not said whether evidence points to a motive.

The park will reopen for day use at 10 a.m. Thursday, but the campground will remain closed until further notice. All campers with reservations through Sunday, July 31, have been notified and refunded.

A temporary memorial site will be located at the Maquoketa Caves State Park entrance sign near the Visitor Center, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Anyone with camping questions may email iowa.stateparks@dnr.iowa.gov.