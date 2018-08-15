MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Officials say Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen Aug. 24.
The eastern Iowa park's been closed for more than three months while undergoing extensive renovations.
The renovations include resurfacing the road through the park, new trail boardwalks and upgraded electric service at campsites.
Visitors to Maquoketa State Park near Maquoketa, Iowa, make their way out of Dancehall Cave.
Visitors to Maquoketa State Park near Maquoketa, Iowa, make their way out of one of the caves in the park.
Members of the Stoker family from DeWitt, Iowa, make their way down into the entrance of Dancehall Cave Saturday in Maquoketa State Park near Maquoketa, Iowa. (Nick Schmidt For the QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Heather and Curtis Rickertsen of Delmar, Iowa, take their two children, Chloe and Caver, into the entrance of Dancehall Cave Saturday in Maquoketa State Park near Maquoketa, Iowa.
Visitors are photographed as ghostly blurs as they pass through Dancehall Cave in Maquoketa State Park near Maquoketa, Iowa.
Visitors to Maquoketa State Park near Maquoketa, Iowa, make their way out of one of the caves in the park.
Kid Zone Day Camp
Kid Zone Day Camp included a field trip to Maquoketa Caves State Park.
Maquoketa Caves State Park north of Maquoketa, Iowa. (FILE PHOTO)
MAQUOKETA CAVES RESCUE
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emergency crews from the Quad-Cities responded Friday night to Maquoketa Caves State Park to assist crews from Maquoketa and La Motte in a cave rescue. Units from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System or MABAS, including teams from the Moline Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, were called to the park northwest of Maquoketa, Iowa, before 11 p.m. to respond to a report of two people trapped. As of Saturday morning at 8 a.m. one person was still trapped in the Wye Cave at the park. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Logan Eliasen, 20, of Port Byron, Ill., was freed from the Wye cave in Maquoketa Caves State Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday after being stuck in a narrow passage of the cave since approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday night. Rescue workers from a number of different agencies throughout northeast Iowa worked continuously to free Eliasen, including chiseling rock to widen the passage. He was given oxygen and IV’s while in the cave to prevent dehydration. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Crews with the Davenport Fire Department Rescue 1 arrive to assist in the extracation of Logan Eliasen, 20, of Port Byron, Ill., who was stuck in a narrow passage of the Wye cave in Maquoketa Caves State Park Saturday May 19. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Logan Eliasen, 20, of Port Byron, Ill., was freed from the Wye cave in Maquoketa Caves State Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday after being stuck in a narrow passage of the cave since approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday night. Eliasen was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Emma Thompson, 20, also of Port Byron, Ill., had also been stuck in the Wye cave in Maquoketa Caves State Park, but she was freed at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday. She was treated at the scene and released. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Logan Eliasen, 20, of Port Byron, Ill., was freed from the Wye cave in Maquoketa Caves State Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday after being stuck in a narrow passage of the cave since approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday night. Rescue workers from a number of different agencies throughout northeast Iowa worked continuously to free Eliasen, including chiseling rock to widen the passage. He was given oxygen and IV’s while in the cave to prevent dehydration. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Logan Eliasen, 20, of Port Byron, Ill., was freed from the Wye cave in Maquoketa Caves State Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday after being stuck in a narrow passage of the cave since approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday night. Rescue workers from a number of different agencies throughout northeast Iowa worked continuously to free Eliasen, including chiseling rock to widen the passage. He was given oxygen and IV’s while in the cave to prevent dehydration. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Logan Eliasen, 20, of Port Byron, Ill., was freed from the Wye cave in Maquoketa Caves State Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday after being stuck in a narrow passage of the cave since approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday night. Rescue workers from a number of different agencies throughout northeast Iowa worked continuously to free Eliasen, including chiseling rock to widen the passage. He was given oxygen and IV’s while in the cave to prevent dehydration. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Logan Eliasen, 20, of Port Byron, Ill., was freed from the Wye cave in Maquoketa Caves State Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday after being stuck in a narrow passage of the cave since approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday night. Rescue workers from a number of different agencies throughout northeast Iowa worked continuously to free Eliasen, including chiseling rock to widen the passage. He was given oxygen and IV’s while in the cave to prevent dehydration. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Logan Eliasen, 20, of Port Byron, Ill., was freed from the Wye cave in Maquoketa Caves State Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday after being stuck in a narrow passage of the cave since approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday night. Eliasen was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Family and friends embrace after hearing the news that Logan Eliasen, 20, of Port Byron, Ill., was freed from the Wye cave in Maquoketa Caves State Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday after being stuck in a narrow passage of the cave since approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday night. Eliasen was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Family and friends embrace after hearing the news that Logan Eliasen, 20, of Port Byron, Ill., was freed from the Wye cave in Maquoketa Caves State Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday after being stuck in a narrow passage of the cave since approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday night. Eliasen was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Family and friends wait to hear new about Logan Eliasen, 20, of Port Byron, Ill., who was stuck in a narrow passage of the Wye cave in Maquoketa Caves State Park Saturday May 19. Eliasen was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Logan Eliasen, 20, of Port Byron, Ill., was freed from the Wye cave in Maquoketa Caves State Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday after being stuck in a narrow passage of the cave since approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday night. Rescue workers from a number of different agencies throughout northeast Iowa worked continuously to free Eliasen, including chiseling rock to widen the passage. He was given oxygen and IV’s while in the cave to prevent dehydration. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
