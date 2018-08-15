Try 1 month for 99¢
Visitors make their way out of Dancehall Cave on Saturday at Maquoketa Caves State Park. The caves near Maquoketa, Iowa, were closed in 2010 in an effort to stem the spread of white nose syndrome, a fungus deadly to bats. The disease has been confirmed in bats in Missouri, but not in Iowa. The rest of the 370-acre park was open during the last two years, but the caves were off-limits to visitors until being reopened Saturday. (Nick Schmidt for the QUAD-CITY TIMES)

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Officials say Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen Aug. 24.

The eastern Iowa park's been closed for more than three months while undergoing extensive renovations.

The renovations include resurfacing the road through the park, new trail boardwalks and upgraded electric service at campsites.

