The city of Maquoketa has received a $218,2000 grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs to help with construction of its first trail system.
The first portion will go from the downtown to the Hurstville Interpretive Center on the north end of town, according to a news release.
About half of that already has been built, including construction of a pedestrian bridge by the city about two years ago, Dave Heiar, director of the Jackson County Economic Alliance, said. The grant will pay for the remaining portion.
Another portion will build an eight-foot wide, quarter-mile paved trail between Goodenow Recreation Field (the high school field) in the heart of the city, connecting to a network of existing walkways/bikeways to the Prairie Creek Recreation Area, a 270-acre site that is under development on the south side of town, Heiar said. The recreation area will have a pond that will be stocked with fish and a campground.
When the trail system is finished, the interpretive center will be connected with the recreation area.
The total project cost is $502,388; with the recent grant, most of that amount has now been raised.
The grant was one of nearly $1 million awarded to projects in five Iowa "Great Places" communities. Others are Burlington, Decorah, Dubuque and Malvern.
The Great Places program recognizes and partners with Iowans who cultivate the unique and authentic qualities of their local places, such as neighborhoods, districts or regions, to make them great places to live and work, according to the news release.
Funding is provided by an annual appropriation from the Iowa Legislature through the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.