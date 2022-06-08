March for Our Lives rally planned in Davenport Saturday

Organizers from the Quad-Cities will hold a March for Our Lives rally in honor of those who have lost their lives by guns and to demand lawmakers take action against gun violence.

The rally will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Vander Veer Botanical Park, Davenport.

The march is in response to recent mass shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in which 19 children and two adults were killed, and at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York that claimed the lives of 10 people.

An official March for Our Lives is scheduled in Washington DC on Saturday demanding that President Joe Biden and lawmakers take immediate action for gun violence prevention.

