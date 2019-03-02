The Junior Board of Rock Island held its 80th annual Mardi Gras Charity Ball Saturday at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center.
David Weiner and Susan "Jayne" Pearson were crowned king and queen of the ball on Saturday.
This year's theme was “A Midwinter Night’s Dream.” The annual charity ball is the premier fundraising event for the Junior Board, which works to serve children in the Quad-Cities. Money raised at the ball will fund Junior Board's Project Nest and Nest Egg Scholarship programs, the Nest newborn program conducted in collaboration with UnityPoint at Home, and other child-related programs.
The Junior Board recently announced the co-chairwomen, attendants, pages, crown bearers and master of ceremonies for the ball. They are:
CO-CHAIRWOMEN
• Amanda Aunan, of Rock Island, has served in several executive board and Mardi Gras positions, including chair of fundraising. She has four children.
• Dr. Allison Haskill, of Rock Island, has served in several executive board and Mardi Gras positions, including chair of the Project Nest program. She and her husband, Dan, have four children, three of whom are Mardi Gras honorees this year.
ATTENDANTS
• Hannah Elizabeth Knuth attends Rock Island High School. Her parents are Ronald and Jennifer Knuth.
• Abigail Kathryn Edwards attends Moline High School. Her parents are Jennifer and Christopher Edwards.
• Alice Joyce VanDeHeede attends Alleman High School. Her parents are Jim and Lynn VanDeHeede.
• Juliann Marie Hillyer attends Moline High School. Her parents are Rich and Kitty Hillyer.
• Katherine Sydney Elizabeth Noyd attends Orion High School. Her parents are Travis and Stephanie Noyd.
• Lauren Christine Gunn attends Orion High School. Her parents are Ryan and Tiffany Gunn.
• Carly Ann Klingbiel attends Barron Collier High School. Her parents are Scott and Christi Klingbiel.
• Lauren Rose Hird attends Pleasant Valley High School. Her parents are Kevin and Leslie Hird.
• Anna Grace Darrow attends Alleman High School. Her parents are Judge Sara Darrow and Judge Clarence M. Darrow.
• Amber Rae Haskill attends Rock Island High School. Her parents are Daniel and Dr. Allison Haskill.
• Amy Marie Haskill attends Rock Island High School. Her parents are Daniel and Dr. Allison Haskill.
• Lauren Elizabeth Adam attends Alleman High School. Her parents are Johnna and Tim Adam.
• Madison Mae Thatcher attends Moline High School. Her parents are Drs. Craig and Leanne Thatcher.
• Sophia Marie Johnson attends Rock Island High School. Her parents are Lori Pappas and Richard Johnson.
• Hannah Marie Luppen attends Bettendorf High School. Her parents are Tod and Diane Luppen.
• Kendell Lynn Oelschlaeger attends Lafayette High School. Her parents are Fred and Karol Oelschlaeger.
• Anastasia Olivia Jacobs attends Rock Island High School. Her parents are Andrea and J.P. Jacobs.
• Lily Michelle Schoeck attends Alleman High School. Her parents are Jim and Cindy Schoeck.
• Emma Katherine Beardsley attends Alleman High School. Her parents are Alison and Kris Beardsley.
• Abigail Anne Papke attends Davenport Central High School. Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. Scott Impens.
• Caroline Frances Cady attends Rock Island High School. Her parents are Dr. Brian and Barbara Cady.
• Christina August Bishop attends Pleasant Valley High School. Her parents are Drs. James and Catherine Bishop.
• Margaret Madeline Lelonek attends Rock Island High School. Her parents are Kathy and Bob Lelonek.
• Camille Fidler Thoms attends Culver Girls Academy. Her parents are Cosette and Ted Thoms.
• Cameron Reese Lough attends Orion High School. Her parents are Jason and Donna Lough.
PAGES
• Adam Michael Galvin attends Alleman High School. His parents are Ted and Carmen Galvin.
• Adam Jay Klumb attends Moline High School. His parents are George Klumb and Kristen Kessler.
• Dylan Joel Schueneman attends Moline High School. His parents are Dan and Leslee Scheuneman.
• Dominic Ryan Martin attends Rock Island High School. His parents are James Martin and Kimberly and Darren Jarros.
• Ethan Charles Kirkpatrick attends Rock Island High School. His parents are Quinn and Anne Kirkpatrick.
• Evan Alexander Timmer attends Moline High School. His parents are David and Kristina Timmer.
• Liam Max Haskill attends Rock Island High School. His parents are Daniel and Dr. Allison Haskill.
• Matthew John Stern attends Rock Island High School. His parents are Matt and Yumi Stern.
• Steven Jay Klumb attends Moline High School. His parents are George Klumb and Kristen Kessler.
CROWN BEARERS
• Alexis Stack is a fourth-grader at Bicentennial Elementary School in Coal Valley. Her parents are Ronald and Ralisa Stack.
• Ellis Michael Swartz is a third-grader at the Rock Island Center for Math and Science in Rock Island. His parents are Mark and Sara Swartz.
MASTER OF CEREMONIES
• Todd Michael Williams and his wife, Angela, live in Rock Island. He is the principal of Hamilton Elementary School.