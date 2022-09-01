Marijuana dispensary in Moline? Pot shop set to clear final hurdles

A marijuana dispensary is likely to open soon on Avenue of the Cities.

Assuming the business obtains special permits from the City of Moline this month, work on the dispensary could begin as early as October.

A former Aldi grocery store at 2727 Avenue of the Cities, the location would also require some zoning changes. It falls in an area unmarked for commercial marijuana under city laws that distinguish four "overlay" districts, each limited to one dispensary. The districts in Moline are along Avenue of the Cities; the John Deere Corridor; the Uptown area around the 16th Street Corridor; and one out near the airport.

"The four (overlay districts) allow for these businesses to be established," said Ryan Hvitløk, the city's economic development director. "But it also ensures that we're not getting an over proliferation."

Moline would have to amend an ordinance to allow for the dispensary on Avenue of the Cities because it is intended to be zoned to for small-scale commercial uses that serve the needs of the surrounding residents and not marijuana dispensaries. The neighborhood's commercial buildings are generally 10,000 square feet or less. The dispensary will total about 7,500 square feet. Developer Dan Dolan owns the property, now home to Suzi's Slots and Rustic barbershop.

In August, a company called Deeprootz out of the northwest suburbs of Chicago obtained the state permit to run the pot shop.

Moline council members have indicated early support. It voted 5-1 Tuesday to approve a second reading of the proposed ordinance change, leaving just a final hearing. First Ward Ald. Scott Williams voted no and 7th Ward Ald. Michael Waldron was absent.

Hvitløk, the economic development director, said amending the ordinance does not change anything else required for cannabis dispensaries, and that only one will still be allowed per overlay district.

The business must also obtain a special-use permit from Moline. It's expected to come before council on September 13.

Hvitløk said if all goes to plan, the special-use permit could have a final vote on September 27, which would allow the business to begin redeveloping in early October.