Marijuana is officially legal in Illinois tomorrow. Which cities in Illinois will allow dispensaries to set up shop?

Here’s a look at local communities and their current ordinances:

Coal Valley

Coal Valley has approved a 3% tax rate if they add a dispensary. More ordinances regarding where a dispensary can go are expected after the first of the year.

The Coal Valley Village board voted 3-2 Dec. 4 against an ordinance that would have prohibited its sale in the village.

That means by sometime in March another ordinance detailing where it can be sold and where it can be used is likely coming.

Silvis

Silvis will soon have two ordinances, one with the 3% sales tax expected to be approved Jan. 7, the other passed recently that allows for all operations except a smokehouse within the city limits.

Silvis also expects some additional ordinances after Jan. 1 with additional details based on how the state may change its regulations.

Milan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Milan will allow one adult-use retail cannabis dispensary to open in the village, Nature’s Treatment of Illinois. It also has a retailer’s occupation tax ordinance calling for a 3% tax rate.