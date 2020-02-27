Marijuana may be legal in some places, but it is still off-limits for Davenport city employees

In Illinois, consuming marijuana is legal. But Illinois and Iowa are separated by a river, and Iowa’s drug policies differ from the Land of Lincoln’s rules.

Davenport has 1,181 active city employees, 763 full-time. Due to federal and state laws, marijuana remains forbidden for Davenport employees to consume, a rule enforced through drug testing.

“Under the existing city administrative policies, and because the drug is still illegal at the federal level, city of Davenport employees are not permitted to consume cannabis regardless of changes to Illinois statutes,” said Mallory Merritt, director of human resources.

“Under current policy, any employee, regardless of the position held, may be required to submit to drug testing during the course of employment if reasonable suspicion exists,” Merritt added.

Davenport is planning to review its drug and alcohol policies and testing procedures in the spring, as department heads research best practices and possible rule tune-ups.

