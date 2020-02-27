Marijuana may be legal in some places, but it is still off-limits for Davenport city employees

In Illinois, consuming marijuana is legal. But Illinois and Iowa are separated by a river, and Iowa’s drug policies differ from the Land of Lincoln’s rules.
Davenport has 1,181 active city employees, 763 full-time. Due to federal and state laws, marijuana remains forbidden for Davenport employees to consume, a rule enforced through drug testing.
“Under the existing city administrative policies, and because the drug is still illegal at the federal level, city of Davenport employees are not permitted to consume cannabis regardless of changes to Illinois statutes,” said Mallory Merritt, director of human resources.
“Under current policy, any employee, regardless of the position held, may be required to submit to drug testing during the course of employment if reasonable suspicion exists,” Merritt added.
Davenport is planning to review its drug and alcohol policies and testing procedures in the spring, as department heads research best practices and possible rule tune-ups.
But advocates of legalization or decriminalization shouldn’t leap to conclusions. “The City's administrative policies will be formulated and implemented in accordance with both state and federal law(s),” Merritt added.
Prohibited substances include marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines and opiates, among others. City policy forbids drug use or possession in the workplace.
Positive drug tests "shall be confirmed by an alternate testing procedure before action is taken." Positive tests lead to referrals for professional evaluation and rehabilitation. Termination is possible when an employee refuses to take the drug test or participate in prescribed rehabilitation, or if the employee is guilty of a second illegal drug offense or alcohol misuse.
Davenport has a zero-tolerance policy for pre-employment drug tests of “safety-sensitive” employees, such as bus drivers, police officers and firefighters. If a drug test is failed, employees can be allowed to return to work and can receive a second chance after failing random tests, post-accident tests and "reasonable suspicion" tests if they pass a follow-up test and abide by other requirements.
Safety-sensitive employees are subject to random, unannounced drug testing.
"It is the city's goal to prevent substance abuse and rehabilitate rather than terminate the employment of workers," reads city Policy Number 3.18.
