Martin Luther King Center distributing free Thanksgiving meals

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLK Center) in Rock Island is holding its 31st Thanksgiving Dinner.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, dine-in service will not be available. However, the MLK Center will be delivering meals and providing curb-side pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 20-22.

The Center’s goal this year is to give away 3,000 free meals.

“We are of course taking precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but we decided to be even more ambitious with the scope of this event. This year more than ever, it’s important that we come together as a community to bring holiday cheer to our friends and neighbors throughout the Quad Cities,” said MLK Center Executive Director Jerry Jones.

Call 309-732-2999 to request delivery of 25 or more meals to Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, Moline, Milan and Rock Island.

The MLK Center is located at 630 9th Street, Rock Island.

Curbside pick-up service will be from the parking lot on the west side of the building.

Anyone wishing to pick up more than 10 meals at a time should call 309 732 2999 before November 20 to place an order.

Quad-City Times​