Martin Luther King holiday schedule

Rock Island Libraries

All Rock Island Public Library building locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Outside book returns will be open to accept returns, and online services are available at the library website, www.rockislandlibrary.org.

The Rock Island Public Library recently announced a new policy of Fine Free status for all Rock Island Public Library cardholders. Daily overdue (late) fines are no longer assessed for RIPL cardholders, so RIPL cardholders may return items on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with no penalty. Items may also be returned via outside book returns at Illinois Quad City public libraries in the PrairieCat network.

The Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St., reopens at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Rock Island Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road, reopens at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

For more news and updates, visit the library website at www.rockislandlibrary.org, call 309-732-READ or follow the Rock Island Public Library on Facebook or Instagram.

Rock Island

The city of Rock Island refuse and recycling collection will be on the normal collection schedule during the week of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

City of Rock Island offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Davenport

City of Davenport will observe Martin Luther King Jr. as a holiday on Monday, Jan. 16.

All city of Davenport and Public Works offices will be closed.

Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.

Main, Fairmount and Eastern library branches will be closed.

RiverCenter Administrative Offices and the Adler Theatre Box Office will be closed.

Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed.

The River’s Edge will be open.

Davenport Junior Theatre will be open.

The Roosevelt Community Center and Minnie Fridge will be open.

Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.

CitiBus will operate weekday service as usual.

Compost Facility will be closed.

There are no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.

Secretary of State Offices

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday-through-Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 14.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday-through-Friday schedule will be closed Monday, Jan. 16.

All offices and facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, or renewing license plate stickers.

In addition, the U.S Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 7, 2025.