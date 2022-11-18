Martin Luther King Jr. Center kicks off expanded Thanksgiving meal program

When Ida Robinson began to provide free Thanksgiving meals at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center more than three decades ago, she never thought it could grow to serve thousands of Quad-Citians.

Robinson had the original idea to serve food to those who need it around the holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Center Executive Director Jerry Jones said when kicking off the event, not that the former staffer would own up to it. She carved a turkey to the applause of staff, volunteers and community members Friday afternoon as cars picked up meals outside the center.

"I think it is going really strong," Robinson said. "It's just a blessing now, how everything has increased."

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island, started cooking and serving free Thanksgiving meals at 1 p.m. Friday and will continue to offer food for pickup 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

TMBC at The Lincoln Center, 318 E 7th St. in Davenport, will distribute meals from the community center for the first time this year, noon-3 p.m. Saturday.

The meal program has expanded greatly over the years, Jones said, from the center giving out a few hundred meals to, hopefully, providing 5,000 this year. In 2021, the center gave out 3,500 meals.

"Our original tenet is fellowship, building community," Jones said. "It feels like we really are touching our mission — it is not out of reach. It means that we're connecting with the community in a way that we didn't even imagine was possible."

K.C. Ross, also known as Chef Keys, volunteered for the event for the first time this year and led the kitchen Friday. Just under an hour into giving out meals, staff and volunteers had already had 200 cars pick up more than 800 meals, with an additional 500 meals delivered.

Getting the opportunity to help with the meal program has been a dream come true, Ross said. She and others had been preparing turkey, cranberry sauce, green beans, potatoes and more since 6 a.m.

"When I was a kid, there were centers like this that I used to go to," Ross said. "And I wish I had something as cool and as thoughtful as a Thanksgiving dinner."

At the pace they were going and with a cap of 1,600 meals, Ross said, the group might get to head home early for the day.

It's the volunteers, staff and community partners that really make it all work, Jones said. They relish the opportunity to cook and hand out boxes in the cold, and are humbled when they receive words of gratitude from those picking up food.

"It's not just the fact that people are willing to do it, it's the energy and passion that they're putting behind it too, the ease in which they are willing to help," Jones said. "It's amazing."