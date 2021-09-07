 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center holds 33rd annual Family Fun Day and Parade
0 Comments
topical alert

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center holds 33rd annual Family Fun Day and Parade

  • 0
072017-MLK-Center-002

The Martin Luther King Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island, is considering a plan to extend its board of directors to include people from outside Rock Island.

 Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will bring live entertainment, fun activities and educational opportunities to Quad-Cities residents at the 33rd annual Family Fun Day and Parade. 

Festivities begin with the parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 11, setting off from Frances Willard Elementary School, 2503 9th St., Rock Island, and ending at the MLK Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. From there the fun will continue until 7 p.m. at the center and MLK Jr. Park across the street. 

In addition to the parade there will be kids activities such as face-painting and balloon twisting. 

Both food and retail vendors will attend the event, and the NAACP of Rock Island County will hold a community resource fair with over 50 informational booths. 

In the past, the family fun day ended at 2 p.m. This extension will allow for more vendors and live entertainment. Performances include DJ Swift, rapper Yung Julio, Metro Youth Program Call-out Round/Dance Battle, Acoustic Soul and Daniel & Pippy.

“Family Fun Day is essentially a giant block party for people of all ages," MLK Center Executive Director Jerry Jones said in a news release. "We’re inviting the entire Quad-Cities to join this free community event, and to experience some of the best of what Rock Island has to offer." 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors
Local News

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors

  • Updated

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News