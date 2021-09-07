Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center holds 33rd annual Family Fun Day and Parade

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will bring live entertainment, fun activities and educational opportunities to Quad-Cities residents at the 33rd annual Family Fun Day and Parade.
Festivities begin with the parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 11, setting off from Frances Willard Elementary School, 2503 9th St., Rock Island, and ending at the MLK Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. From there the fun will continue until 7 p.m. at the center and MLK Jr. Park across the street.
In addition to the parade there will be kids activities such as face-painting and balloon twisting.
Both food and retail vendors will attend the event, and the NAACP of Rock Island County will hold a community resource fair with over 50 informational booths.
In the past, the family fun day ended at 2 p.m. This extension will allow for more vendors and live entertainment. Performances include DJ Swift, rapper Yung Julio, Metro Youth Program Call-out Round/Dance Battle, Acoustic Soul and Daniel & Pippy.
“Family Fun Day is essentially a giant block party for people of all ages," MLK Center Executive Director Jerry Jones said in a news release. "We’re inviting the entire Quad-Cities to join this free community event, and to experience some of the best of what Rock Island has to offer."