Marty 'helps create continuity between the business and the health care we provide'

Four days a week Missy Marty wakes up between 5:45 and 6:45 a.m. in her brick bungalow on Fremont Street in Galesburg.

Not long after waking, she starts her 45-minute drive to MyoTech Dental at 1828 Avenue of the Cities in Moline. For the last three years, the 43-year-old single mother of two has served as MyoTech's marketing assistant and certified breathing coach.

"The drive to Moline really isn't bad," Marty said. "Usually, after I get on the road, I have a short morning chat with my best friend before she has to get her kids ready for school.

"And then it's music time. I love music and the drive to work is the perfect time to listen. I always start out with Kenny Chesney's 'I'm Alive.' And then it's Dr. Dre and Snoop. I like to go into work smiling."

Marty's is one of the first faces patients see when they enter MyoTech. It isn't a job she or her employers take lightly.

"Missy is an integral part of the MyoTech team because of her dedication to what we do. She helps create continuity between the business and the health care we provide," said MyoTech's Dr. Crystal Simpson. "Missy is one of the first people to welcome patients to our practice, and she is willing to go above and beyond to help accommodate and care for our patients."