Marty 'helps create continuity between the business and the health care we provide'

Four days a week Missy Marty wakes up between 5:45 and 6:45 a.m. in her brick bungalow on Fremont Street in Galesburg.
Not long after waking, she starts her 45-minute drive to MyoTech Dental at 1828 Avenue of the Cities in Moline. For the last three years, the 43-year-old single mother of two has served as MyoTech's marketing assistant and certified breathing coach.
"The drive to Moline really isn't bad," Marty said. "Usually, after I get on the road, I have a short morning chat with my best friend before she has to get her kids ready for school.
"And then it's music time. I love music and the drive to work is the perfect time to listen. I always start out with Kenny Chesney's 'I'm Alive.' And then it's Dr. Dre and Snoop. I like to go into work smiling."
Marty's is one of the first faces patients see when they enter MyoTech. It isn't a job she or her employers take lightly.
"Missy is an integral part of the MyoTech team because of her dedication to what we do. She helps create continuity between the business and the health care we provide," said MyoTech's Dr. Crystal Simpson. "Missy is one of the first people to welcome patients to our practice, and she is willing to go above and beyond to help accommodate and care for our patients."
Marty does everything from answering phones to checking patients' medical histories.
"I work in an integrated health center — that means what we do isn't just about teeth and wire and extractions," Marty said.
A few years in the making
You have free articles remaining.
Marty's drive from Galesburg to Moline was a few years in the making. She went back to college in 2015 and had her eyes set on nursing.
"I was at Carl Sandburg College, and I had worked for Applebee's for 13 years. I was waiting tables and working with the training team. Dr. Brian Prudent (the owner of MyoTech Dental) contacted me and wanted to know if I wanted to work in the office," Marty said.
"It was a challenge, and I went to work, basically, at the front desk.
"In 2017, Dr. Jarren, who was also part-owner at the time, asked me if I wanted to get certified in orthoposteral assessment training — which basically trained me on how to look at a range of breathing issues for patients and coach patients."
Marty said working as breathing coach has changed the way she thinks about health.
"I love what I'm doing and that I'm involved in helping people develop positive, healthy ways to breath," she said. "I can talk to people about where their tongue should be in their mouth, how to breathe deeply.
"Breathing affects how tired we feel during the day, how well we sleep. Breath has a huge impact on our overall wellness."
At the end of most workdays, Marty leaves MyoTech tired.
"It's a good tired. The tired you feel after working hard," she said. "My drives home always feel longer. I don't play music. I try to just clear my head and think about the time I'm going to spend with my daughter.
"I just decompress. It's the opposite of my ride to work."