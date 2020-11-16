MARX: A 'pawsitive' approach: Bettendorf middle schoolers get a new best friend

“There is school board policy where we get them from,’’ Blaum, a kind soul with a teacher’s heart, said of CARES, Inc. “It’s all well-regulated and is a huge reason why it (CARES) is so successful. Anybody can take their dog and get them certified as a therapy dog, but CARES trains dogs for all kinds of professions and are trained to the level of a service dog.’’

“It was awesome,’’ Blaum said of the training and noting Delta lives with her in her home and two other dogs. “It was fun, it was rewarding, but it was also work to make sure you are ready and prepared for all that comes with handling the dog. On Day 1 they get you in a room and start bringing dogs in. Then they say the dog's name and who it goes to, but they know what they are doing when putting you together. We had to fill out an application as to what we needed and the needs of the school. They carefully screen each request. CARES has so much success, because it doesn’t try to shoehorn dogs into roles. They look at the dog’s strengths and go from there. It was pretty unique, there were 17 different dogs there for specific training.’’