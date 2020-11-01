MARX: After 8 months in the hospital, and being administered last rites, Austin Bird is engaged and moving on with life.

Jonna Hicks and Austin Bird are a breath of engaging fresh air in a world that sometimes forgets just how special the gift of life can be.
The two, twenty-somethings with childlike enthusiasm and grown-up smarts, have an excited eye on their future together.
The diamond ring, the product of the coolest proposal with a dump-truck load of meaning to it, rests neatly on the ring finger of Hicks’ left hand. It should be noted, she is the furthest thing from boastful, but is a hand-waver. Ask to see the latest — and greatest — piece of jewelry in her collection — and she flashes it in a second.
Hicks and Bird, a newly minted wife and husband-to-be combo, are 24-karat on all fronts. They are caring, outgoing, kind and giggle at anything. They feed off each other. Both have been blessed with a sense of humor and a working knowledge of seeing the good in everything.
Officially Bird and Hicks have been engaged for a bit more than a week. He “scammed’’ her into meeting him in room 4005 at Genesis Rehabilitation, Davenport, the setting of their first — and many after — dates. “She brought me cookie dough and Doritos on our first date,’’ Bird said of Hicks. “Keeper.’’
That Bird is here to talk about how he “fibbed’’ to get Hicks back to room 4005, that they even met and fell in love or that he lived after being administered last rites, is nothing short of a miracle, though modern medicine and brilliant healthcare workers played a huge role.
“Miracle is a good word for it,’’ Jonna, the quieter of the two, said of the white lie told to her to get her in room 4005, where Bird stood, ready to go to one knee to pop the question. “Call it whatever you want, but we are both glad to be where we are.’’
Truth is, there was a time when Bird seemed not long for this earth.
A wide-smile type and an EMT with Genesis Ambulance, Bird was blind-sided by Guillen-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its peripheral nervous system and the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord. GBS cases range from mild with brief weakness to nearly devastating paralysis, leaving the person unable to breathe independently. It affects 100,000 each year.
“There was a Mother’s Day 2017 party at the Outing Club thrown by Ken (Croken), that I attended,’’ Bird said, noting he worked in the corporate communications office for Croken, now a Scott County supervisor, when he led the department for Genesis Health System. “I’m young, I’m 24 and in good shape, but I could not get up a flight of stairs that day. I had tingling in my lower half and my face was starting to go numb. You know, I had tingling in my feet beginning the Thursday before, but I shrugged it off. I was working as an EMT for Medic and we deal with lifting and other heavy work that comes with it. I noticed it a little more the Saturday before Mother’s Day but I brushed it off. I’m sitting next to a neurologist at the party and she says I need to go get looked at.’’
Instead of a trip to the emergency room, the hard-nosed and defiant Bird settled for a convenient care stop. He was immediately told he must go to a hospital with on-site medical experts suggesting he take the trip — in a hurry — via ambulance.
“No, not him,’’ Hicks said. He called someone to take him.’’
After a battery of tests, it was determined Bird might be suffering from Guillen-Barre, but more testing was needed. Still, he wanted to leave.
“I owe Dr. Kathryn Dierks a debt of gratitude for her making sure I stayed where I was,’’ Bird said. “She knew what was happening.’’
It would be the last time he would see the outside world for eight months.
Within days, Bird was confined to a hospital bed in the medical intensive care unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, unable to move his body, save for a slight side-to-side turn of his head. There would be a feeding tube in his stomach, a tracheostomy at his neck and soon thereafter he was placed on a ventilator.
If Bird wasn't knocking on death’s front door, he had parked the car and was headed for its front porch.
“The most helpless feeling in the world is not being about to breathe on your own,’’ Bird said. “You cannot communicate with anyone save for a nod or blink. After the trach, I could mouth words, but not speak and there was this sheet with four corners that had vowels and consonants with different lines on it. If they couldn’t tell what I needed, they pulled that out and I used that. Low tech, but good. Thank goodness for my mother, Anna Adams, who quit her job just to be at my side. I owe her the world. With what I do, I have a working knowledge of healthcare and I knew where I was and not in a good place. I spent a lot of time praying. It’s all I could do. I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t eat. My mouth was so dry all the time and of course all I saw were commercials on TV for beer and bottled water. Just so you know, I can no longer watch the Today Show.’’
Sadly, Bird did not get better in the early stages of fighting the virus. There was a day a short time into his Iowa City stay, where it looked like he would leave this world at age 24.
“Yep, I was given Last Rites,’’ Bird said, grabbing for his fiance’s hand, while telling Jubilee, the world’s most adorable Chocolate Lab, to slow down. “Wait, there’s more. My dog died and the girl I was dating broke up with me. You know, someone could have written quite a country music song with what happened.’’
From darkness to light, things changed. Bird began to improve. He was transferred back to the Quad-Cities and would begin a rehabilitation program. Eventually, he would find himself in room 4005 at Genesis Rehabilitation in Davenport.
Enter Hicks, a Burlington native, who received her bachelor’s degree in social work from Truman State University and her master’s from the University of Northern Iowa. It just so happens, she works for Genesis, but did not know Bird.
They met through a dating site and agreed to a first date.
“I knew what had happened,’’ Hicks said. “When your first date is in a hospital, you know there were some struggles for him. He told me everything. What can say, we hit it off.’’
Soon, the two were an item. When Bird was set free, the relationship gained a full head of steam. They would eventually move in together, buy a home together and unite two cats (hers) and Jubilee (theirs).
“It works,’’ Hicks said, throwing up her arms in mock disgust. “It really does work.’’
Today, Bird is 100 percent, though his feet occasionally tingle, remnants of the virus that almost claimed his life. He works third shift as an EMT, prepping for a career in nursing. The two say there is no hurry to get married.
“Let’s get past the pandemic,’’ Bird said. “Then get something firm. Then we will take some time after that and go forward with plans.’’
That there are “plans,’’ is nothing short of a miracle.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
