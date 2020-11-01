MARX: After 8 months in the hospital, and being administered last rites, Austin Bird is engaged and moving on with life.

Instead of a trip to the emergency room, the hard-nosed and defiant Bird settled for a convenient care stop. He was immediately told he must go to a hospital with on-site medical experts suggesting he take the trip — in a hurry — via ambulance.

“No, not him,’’ Hicks said. He called someone to take him.’’

After a battery of tests, it was determined Bird might be suffering from Guillen-Barre, but more testing was needed. Still, he wanted to leave.

“I owe Dr. Kathryn Dierks a debt of gratitude for her making sure I stayed where I was,’’ Bird said. “She knew what was happening.’’

It would be the last time he would see the outside world for eight months.

Within days, Bird was confined to a hospital bed in the medical intensive care unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, unable to move his body, save for a slight side-to-side turn of his head. There would be a feeding tube in his stomach, a tracheostomy at his neck and soon thereafter he was placed on a ventilator.

If Bird wasn't knocking on death’s front door, he had parked the car and was headed for its front porch.