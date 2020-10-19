MARX: Change is coming

There is hope.
It will take time, it will take honesty and will take understanding, but change is on the horizon.
Naive I am not. I have seen too much to the contrary in my 62 years, but beware, non-believers. Hope and change are but a generation away.
It is shade past five on a sun-kissed October day.
Lonnie Westerfield, a 50-ish fireball with goodness in his heart and salt sprinkling its way into the pepper side of his beard, rests in a folding chair outside Rock Island’s Hickman Center. Hickman, a once-proud community outlet that spent years lifeless and rundown, has been brought to life in a first-class manner by Westerfield and his family.
It is a gem with a future.
“Get up some shots and we will get to work in a few minutes,’’ Westerfield says to the teenage males he coaches, one of the 10 youth basketball teams, male and female, he oversees that call the Hickman Center home.
Cars continue to roll along Rock Island’s Martin Luther King Drive (9th Street), several in a short span. Each honks. Though his address reads Davenport, Westerfield is at home in Rock Island.
For years, the energetic Westerfield, who has seen both sides of the law in his lifetime, has coached and mentored youth through numerous outlets locally. A Black man, Westerfield, who has long had the ears of local leaders when it comes to understanding young people, has an amazing grasp of racial climate in the Quad-Cities.
He is far from radical, but is brutally honest. Westerfield wears his honesty and forthcomingness on his sleeve.
“My wife will tell you I have a sixth sense,’’ Westerfield, an open-book sort, said as more cars honk while passing Hickman. “I can see where we are going in this world and for right now, even with all the right things happening, a struggle will continue for Blacks. There is no hope, with my/your/our generation, for the Black community. You asked for honesty and there it is. It’s not going to change overnight. You can’t un-do all that has been done, But....’’
Despite an uneven balance in racial equality locally and nationally among adults, Westerfield says change is coming. He sees it with the youth he coaches and mentors. He sees it in the Quad Cities and says change is happening among young people outside the area as well.
“Pay attention to the music kids listen to, look at how they dress, see who hangs out with each other and watch who young people date,’’ said Westerfield, a longtime beauty supply store owner in Davenport. “Kids, Black, White, Asian, Hispanic, you name it, are sharing more today than ever. Man, they don’t see color. Look at the number of inter-racial couples among kids dating. This is where the hope rests. I have no hope for my generation, history and modern-day issues show us as much. But I do believe there is hope for the next generation. Look who stood shoulder-to-shoulder in all the demonstrations after the George Floyd incident. Look who has love and respect for others in our world. Young people are our hope. It’s there. They will lead us. Yes there is much to do, but it’s where I see hope. Our generation is going to fight it, but the kids of today will eventually impose their will and lead change.’’
Gary Thrapp is one of life’s good souls. He is deep in his faith and lacks ego. On a brisk autumn day, he is restless. He is not the sit-still type, tapping the desk inside his office at Beyond The Baseline Sports complex with one hand while holding a handled trash picker in the other. Doors open and a mix of Black and White teens fill the adjoining gymnasium.
Twenty five years ago, Thrapp, who had long coached and mentored youth, was asked to oversee a basketball tournament at St. Paul’s Catholic School in Davenport. Between the organizational side of the event, coaching and dealing with a variety of personalities, Thrapp, instead of being turned off by all that is youth sports, dug in. Less than a decade later, he brought Beyond the Baseline to life and began coaching and mentoring youth. Today, Thrapp runs Beyond The Baseline, leads the Quad City Youth Sports Commission and mentors young people several days weekly in Davenport public schools.
Like Westerfield, Thrapp is a guiding light for community leaders when it comes to the youth of the Quad-Cities.
A White man who did not meet his first person of color until he was in college, Thrapp is aware of the social injustice that plagues our world, but is dedicated -- humbly -- to making a difference.
“Take time and listen is the first thing we need to do,’’ Thrapp said. “Young, old, whatever your background might be, take time to listen. You cannot begin to understand what a person has gone through beforeyou encounter them, but if you listen, show some respect and some love, you have a start.’’
Thrapp and longtime coach and mentor Nasir Shabazz -- a Black man and a White man -- are talking steps to mentor young people on the many challenges that confront them.
Lip service, the two agree, is no use to impressionable youngsters. Adults must be forthcoming, they must be accountable and they must lead by example.
“We must be better examples to those we encounter,’’ Shabazz said. “We must lead. We cannot be a friend to our own children, we have to teach and demand accountability. Social media, while helpful on some fronts, can be a destructive avenue. Reach and teach are what we must do. I’d start with cutting back on the phone.’’
Thrapp, a man of deep faith and conviction, says emphasizing right from wrong and there is value in us all, are important first steps in bettering lives of all, not just Black and White.
“There is value in us all,’’ he said. “We can make a difference, we can impart wisdom to young people. They will amaze you. It’s OK to put our future in their hands, but we have to give them the tools to work with.’’
Thrapp and Westerfield agree, people -- regardless of age -- need a place to gather outside school and a place of worship. Beyond The Baseline is a viable entity in the western sector of Davenport, while the Hickman Center is a long-overdue bright spot along Martin Luther King Drive in Rock Island. In addition to the great work at Rock Island’s Martin Luther King Center, the revitalization of scenic and historic Douglas Park is a big factor in uniting all cultures in the city.
For decades, Douglas Park was a gathering for all within the city, the one place in the city where race and religion saw no gap.
After years of neglect, the Friends of Douglas Park, the city’s park’s recreation department and several individual donors, decided to make Douglas a showplace of the city’s western corridor.
A trio of baseball diamonds and a unique all purpose field will be fully operational by the spring of 2021.
“I lived three blocks from Douglas Park growing up,’’ said Kevin Corrigan, who leads the Friends of Douglas Park group. Corrigan, long a fan of the melting pot Douglas Park was in years past, is the driving force behind the project coming to life. “I played baseball in the outfield and on the infield before the diamonds were dragged each day. I played football in the fall at Douglas with my friends. At night, if I had a game, I played and then stayed to watch the late games. It’s where people gathered. It was special for everyone. We want to make this the entire city’s playground.’’
Westerfield, like Thrapp, those at the MLK Center and the Friends of Douglas Park, is going to great lengths for young people -- from all walks -- to have a place to gather.
“The goal is to expand,’’ Westerfield said, pointing to the northern half of the lot next to Hickman Center. “More courts, more kids, more people coming together. As I said, we can make a difference if we continue to reach out to kids.’’
He’s right. Hope stands with our youth.
Retired columnist John Marx can be reached at buffy531958@gmail.com.
