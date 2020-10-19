MARX: Change is coming

“My wife will tell you I have a sixth sense,’’ Westerfield, an open-book sort, said as more cars honk while passing Hickman. “I can see where we are going in this world and for right now, even with all the right things happening, a struggle will continue for Blacks. There is no hope, with my/your/our generation, for the Black community. You asked for honesty and there it is. It’s not going to change overnight. You can’t un-do all that has been done, But....’’

“Pay attention to the music kids listen to, look at how they dress, see who hangs out with each other and watch who young people date,’’ said Westerfield, a longtime beauty supply store owner in Davenport. “Kids, Black, White, Asian, Hispanic, you name it, are sharing more today than ever. Man, they don’t see color. Look at the number of inter-racial couples among kids dating. This is where the hope rests. I have no hope for my generation, history and modern-day issues show us as much. But I do believe there is hope for the next generation. Look who stood shoulder-to-shoulder in all the demonstrations after the George Floyd incident. Look who has love and respect for others in our world. Young people are our hope. It’s there. They will lead us. Yes there is much to do, but it’s where I see hope. Our generation is going to fight it, but the kids of today will eventually impose their will and lead change.’’