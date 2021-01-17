Marx: Geneseo High School honors its veterans with a tribute wall

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An interactive kiosk stands in the middle/front of the neatly wrapped area. A touch of the screen allows any visitor to find a Geneseo High School alum and a Geneseo High School or district staff member who has served.

By using the last name, branch of service or year they graduated from Geneseo High School, one can locate a thumbnail that provides an individual’s military information including branch, honors, medals, rank and where that particular person served.

“Just a great way to honor our alumni who have served,’’ Mackey said. “It’s so important for us to maintain that tie with the past and have it play a role in the future. It’s also a unique tie to our curriculum, where young people can learn where someone served, what it was like to serve in that period and what role they played. It begins with the tie to the school and reaches the community. I think it helps students understand and appreciate those who have gone before them.’’

Mackey, who noted a similar athletic project is in the final stages — set for the school’s main entrance — said community support for the project was tremendous. He singled out the efforts of the Springfield Armory, who graciously lent the financial support to the project.