MARX: IHSA did the best it could with what it had in front of it

Football, a monster revenue source, was relegated to the spring in hopes of the spread of the coronavirus calming or a vaccine coming to life. With respect to all sports — and I coach two at the high school level — the IHSA website crashed Wednesday because people wanted to know the fate of football in Illinois.

Why?

Because border states Iowa and Wisconsin are full-speed ahead to play high school football. Iowa did nice work making its way through summer softball and baseball seasons. Of the 660 teams statewide — softball and baseball combined — a shade over 93% competed in postseason action. Only 7% of the schools had seasons discontinued because of the coronavirus. That's a win in my world.

Schools, players and coaches in Illinois want what Iowa has, but will take what Illinois and its governor can give.

"We have a motto at Orion,'' Orion football coach Chip Filer said. "We will play anyone, anywhere, any time. It's unfortunate, but I look at it as an opportunity for our program to get better during this extra time. I refuse to cry or whine as to how unfair this is. We are all in the same boat, now let's navigate it.''