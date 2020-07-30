MARX: IHSA did the best it could with what it had in front of it

For its plan to salvage prep sports and offer young people an opportunity to compete, the Illinois High School Athletic Association should be commended.
We need high school sports. Like we need kids in school — safely — we need sports.
Backed into a pandemic-riddled corner by a feet-dragging governor — who cut the IHSA at its collective knees in his press briefing prior to its announcement — the IHSA did its best Wednesday to create avenues of play for athletes across the state.
Give it an A-minus. Give Governor JB Pritzker an incomplete.
For as long as I have dealt with the governing body of prep sports in Illinois, it has been the whipping boy for all that can, and does, go wrong with high school competition. Sometimes the anger is just — multipliers, postseason sites, revenue it takes from gate receipts for playoff games as three examples of failures — sometimes it's not. Sometimes the IHSA gets it right.
Wednesday, with its hands tied by a governor and the Illinois Department of Health, the IHSA shined. Four seasons, fall, winter, spring summer, with accompanying sports/extra curriculars in each quadrant. All with COVID-19 related guidelines regarding number of people on hand and social distancing.
For sure each season is not long enough, but at least there is a season. For all who choose to participate.
Football, a monster revenue source, was relegated to the spring in hopes of the spread of the coronavirus calming or a vaccine coming to life. With respect to all sports — and I coach two at the high school level — the IHSA website crashed Wednesday because people wanted to know the fate of football in Illinois.
Why?
Because border states Iowa and Wisconsin are full-speed ahead to play high school football. Iowa did nice work making its way through summer softball and baseball seasons. Of the 660 teams statewide — softball and baseball combined — a shade over 93% competed in postseason action. Only 7% of the schools had seasons discontinued because of the coronavirus. That's a win in my world.
Schools, players and coaches in Illinois want what Iowa has, but will take what Illinois and its governor can give.
"We have a motto at Orion,'' Orion football coach Chip Filer said. "We will play anyone, anywhere, any time. It's unfortunate, but I look at it as an opportunity for our program to get better during this extra time. I refuse to cry or whine as to how unfair this is. We are all in the same boat, now let's navigate it.''
Filer is on to something. Rather than throw the IHSA under a bus that should be saved for the governor, it's time to make the best of the situation. I get and I respect his need to push ahead.
Truth is, the IHSA had few options. Unable to fight possible litigation over return to play, it turned everything over to Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Health.
Despite the good that came from the day, do not be surprised if athletes from the Illinois' Quad-Cities cross the Mississippi River and seek football asylum in Iowa. Don't be shocked if some spring football rosters locally are missing guys — worried about their future — who played elsewhere in the fall to be seen one last time before colleges set their rosters for 2021.
Don't be surprised at anything when it comes to this deadly virus. And don't be surprised the IHSA got it right this time.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.
