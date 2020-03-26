Marx: Warm, strong, caring and independent. That was Laura Fraembs

"For 30 years our relationship was akin to soldiers in a foxhole. She had my back and I had hers. She was a word person who understood the power of photos, and that’s a rare gift in the newspaper business,'' added Mizener. "When I was in charge of the Dispatch-Argus photo staff, and she was my boss, she gave me and my staff the freedom to do our best work. But when we pushed the envelope too far she wasn’t afraid to reel us back in. She was every photographer’s dream boss and an even better friend.''

In times of change Laura's ability to adapt, endeared her to all.

"When I moved from director of photo to associate editor, it was an awkward transition for both of us, but we quickly made it work,'' Mizener said of his relationship with Laura. "Sitting beside her every day I got an even better perspective on how hard she worked and how frustrated she could become when someone didn’t turn in their best work or missed deadline. She taught me to be a better editor and I will always cherish those nine months we sat next to one another fighting the good fight and sharing a bag of Chex Mix.