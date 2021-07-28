Mask debate gets heated at Moline school board

Whether Moline-Coal Valley students will return to classrooms with masks next month is still undetermined after a heated meeting Monday in which board members heard from 17 people who weighed in on the topic.
Ultimately, board members agreed to schedule a special meeting for 6 p.m. Aug. 5 to further consider whether masks should be part of the district’s 2021-2022 school year health and safety guidelines. Board members hope to issue guidance to parents in advance of the first day of school on Aug. 17.
The meeting came a day before the Centers for Disease Control updated its guidelines, saying everyone in schools should wear a mask. Previously, it recommended masks for everyone in schools ages 2 or older, regardless of vaccination status.
Children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The majority of those who addressed the board Monday spoke fervently against the district continuing to require masks for students. Before opening public comment, board president Erin Waldron-Smith urged speakers to follow the board of education’s “norm of disagreeing with respect.” She said the board had always been able to work together, even when handling disagreements, in order to work for the common good.
Waldron-Smith read aloud seven letters submitted to the board, six of which were on the topic of masking and one of which was regarding a property concern near Logan. Further, 11 people spoke during Monday’s public comment to advocate against or in favor of continuing the district’s mask requirement.
After hearing public comment, board members shared their views on what kind of guidance they wanted to give district administrators. It was during that part of the meeting, when some were voicing their thoughts, that board member Justin Anderson admonished the crowd of about 30 stakeholders.
“... I will ask people to leave the next time they interrupt,” Anderson said about an hour and a half into the meeting. “This is the fourth time we’ve been interrupted.”
Waldron-Smith said she was proud of the respectful discussion the board engaged in Monday. Superintendent Rachel Savage said she agreed the conversation helped move the district forward.
“I thought it was productive dialogue,” Savage said. “I look forward to collaborating for solutions that are in the best interest of our stakeholders.”
Among those who shared viewpoints was Destiny Maynard, who spoke about the hardships her daughter had last school year. She urged the district to leave the choice of masking up to parents.
Maynard, who wore a shirt that read “Unmask Our Children,” returned to the podium three more times during the meeting to assist her daughter, niece and friend address the board.
Judy Ramsay, a Moline resident, also urged against requiring masks, stating she could not believe the state of Illinois "had gone so low as to make the school board part of the health department."
Parent Emilia Deem was among those who submitted letters to the board in advance of the meeting in support of keeping masks. Deem said elementary students remained too young for vaccinations. She said masks “are literally the only protection” for younger-aged students who will return to full-capacity classrooms this fall.
Further, Deem urged the district to reinstate the full-remote learning option for any student who wishes it, regardless if anyone in the student’s household has a medical concern.
According to Savage, the Illinois State Board of Education is focused on full in-person learning, with students attending five days per week for the full school day. The distinct will offer remote learning on a limited basis to students with a medical fragility.
As of this week, Savage said, 220 students have completed the first part of requesting remote learning. Only eight students have submitted a signed medical verification letter. Savage said school principals would begin contacting families this week to determine if families understood they needed to get a doctor’s signature or if they happened to select that option by mistake.
In other business Monday, board members:
- Adopted the 2021-2022 school year budget after hearing no comments during a public hearing.
- Heard the updated 2021-2022 PACE goals from Savage. PACE stands for people, achievement, community, and environment.