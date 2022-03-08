Masking policies remain the same at area hospitals

The COVID-19 infections across the Quad-Cities are dropping. Mask mandates are falling, too. But not at area hospitals.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis Health System offered a reminder to all visitors to emphasized masks are required for all patients, visitors and employees ages 2 and up.

Trinity officials stressed everyone entering the hospital must be free of COVID-19 symptoms, have not recently tested positive for the virus, or been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient in the last 14 days.

At Trinity, visitors must be 12 or older to visit patients in the hospital.

Genesis Health System also stressed to wear masks at all time in its facilities, but said some changes were made to other visitor restrictions.

People staying in in-patient settings can now have up to two visitors at a time, and those visitors may change out during visiting hours.

Genesis' one-visitor policy remains in effect for the emergency departments, same-day procedures, and hospital outpatients. That visitor must remain in the patient’s room for the entire visit.

Genesis patients giving birth may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them throughout labor and delivery. Patients with postpartum issues may have one partner or support person around the clock. That person must be the same for the entire admission.

Postpartum patients can have one additional visitor at a time during visiting hours only, but the visitor may change out during visiting hours.

Both health systems stressed visitor policies will change in response to COVID-19 levels in the community.

