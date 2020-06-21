Masks: Ubiquitous at some Quad-Cities events, seldom seen at others

The late spring and early summer of 2020 will be remembered as a time when businesses and public areas opened up and the country tried to shake at least some of the regulations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be remembered, too, for its days of protest and rage in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
As we gather for cherished events like baseball games as well as vital expressions of protest many wonder if the proximity of people will fuel a rise in COVID-19 infections.
Dr. Louis Katz thinks things could get grim.
“The trends are ugly,” the Scott County infectious disease expert said. “Look at what is happening in the South, in the places that opened up too soon. It is an ugly situation that’s unfolding in some of those cities.
“And I anticipate things will be less than good here. I have said all along we opened up too soon. We should have waited. I think we will see a rise in cases, and then in a week or two we will see a rise in hospitalizations.”
Two recent events offer a study in contrasts.
Micah Bernas and Bri Williams had some serious goals as they prepared for June 12’s “Call Them Out Rally” in Bettendorf’s Crow Creek Park.
“We want people to think about police brutality, think about how George Floyd died begging, and how we have to change things,” Williams said. “And we want people to be safe.”
Both Williams and Bernas brought a few bags filled with masks. As protesters gathered, the organizers pushed the picnic tables under the shelter apart and encouraged people to “mask-up and social distance.”
Three days later two prep baseball powerhouses met at Assumption High School, where the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s second-ranked Knights hosted top-ranked Prairie Valley. It was the season’s first big game.
Despite signs on the bleachers requesting social distancing, people gathered in groups and the vast majority were not wearing masks. Assumption’s athletic department made the need to social distance clear on its website, and the MAC put rules in place to encourage social distancing at games, including issuing both teams a total of 160 tickets, and guidelines suggesting marking spots on bleacher seats at least six feet apart.
But the big game packed along the field’s fence lines and there were crowded portions of the bleachers. Assumption President Andy Craig declined to speak with this newspaper about the games or the school’s policies moving forward.
Colin Wikan, the athletic director at Bettendorf High School, said the MAC takes COVID-19 safety guidelines seriously. He outlined the conference’s standards for social distancing, limiting attendance, limiting the number of players in dugouts, the need for two buses to travel, and the elimination of concession stands.
“I’m glad we have softball and baseball back,” Wikan said. “But it’s not been easy to meet these standards and they are being taken very seriously by every team in our conference.
“So far, the players have adjusted and fans, too. At our games the folks have been very supportive — they even ask us questions about the precautions as they come in the park.”
North Scott Athletic Director Jason Schroeder said he lost sleep before the start of the season.
“I was worried about keeping players safe and keeping fans safe,” Schroeder said. “But I was pleasantly surprised. People really followed what we asked them to do. A few people stopped to talk, that kind of thing, but the social distancing went well.”
Schroeder and Wikan said the MAC athletic directors and coaches “feel a responsibility to try and keep people safe.”
Katz, the disease expert, said social distancing is one of the “keys” to beating the virus.
“I sit in my office every day with the door closed,” Katz said. “If I think I’ll be in a crowd or closer than six feet to people, I put on a mask I carry with me.
“This is a matter of being afraid. We know between one-half to 1% of the population who catch this virus will die. I wear a mask because if I am asymptomatic I lower the chances of passing it on to another person.”
At the “Call Them Out” rally, Bernas and Williams said activism “… is also about responsibility.”
“That’s the message, really. It’s responsibility. We have a responsibility to stand up and help when there’s injustice,” Bernas said. “And we have a responsibility to encourage people to wear masks and care about not spreading the virus.
“I think the people not wearing masks should think about their responsibility to others. I don’t think, actually, wearing a mask should be a political statement. It should be something we all agree to do.”
Katz said he did think COVID-19 prevention efforts did become “political.”
“This is my opinion, and only that, but look at what (Vice President Mike) Pence and (Iowa Governor Kim) Reynolds have done,” Katz said. “I’m very disappointed that we don’t have leadership, in this country or this state, willing stand up and model good practices and talk about the responsibility we have to each other.
“We shouldn’t even be talking about politics when it comes to this virus. There shouldn’t be large gatherings of people at this point. And people should be ready to protect themselves and others if they are inside or even outside and there’s a crowd or people.”
