Masks: Ubiquitous at some Quad-Cities events, seldom seen at others

The late spring and early summer of 2020 will be remembered as a time when businesses and public areas opened up and the country tried to shake at least some of the regulations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be remembered, too, for its days of protest and rage in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

As we gather for cherished events like baseball games as well as vital expressions of protest many wonder if the proximity of people will fuel a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Louis Katz thinks things could get grim.

“The trends are ugly,” the Scott County infectious disease expert said. “Look at what is happening in the South, in the places that opened up too soon. It is an ugly situation that’s unfolding in some of those cities.

“And I anticipate things will be less than good here. I have said all along we opened up too soon. We should have waited. I think we will see a rise in cases, and then in a week or two we will see a rise in hospitalizations.”

Two recent events offer a study in contrasts.

Micah Bernas and Bri Williams had some serious goals as they prepared for June 12’s “Call Them Out Rally” in Bettendorf’s Crow Creek Park.