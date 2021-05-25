Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan set to close, efforts move to walk-in sites

"I just got my second dose," the 39-year-old said. "It's because of my mom - she has lung issues and is predisposed to all kinds of illness. So for me and my kids the vaccine was necessary."

Wilson said she would have chosen to get vaccinated even if her mother didn't have issues. And she said she knows plenty of people who have decided to either wait or forgo vaccination.

"I know people who are very against it -- and that's their decision," Wilson explained. "I know people who believe everything from the government is using the vaccine to implant microchips to people who want to wait and see if there are any other longer-term side effects."

Wilson said her husband chose to not vaccinate.

"Not yet," she said. "He doesn't believe in the microchips. He's the let's-see-if-you-grow-an-extra-arm guy."

Mason Allred is an 18-year-old senior at Moline High School who sat six feet from Wilson after his shot. He agreed with the idea people are split on COVID-19 vaccinations.

"All of my friends know a student who might have died after getting a vaccination a few years back. People worry about vaccines - especially for kids," Allred said. "I think people have concerns and they have to decide for themselves.