Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan set to close, efforts move to walk-in sites

Most of the seats in the recovery area of the Camden Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic were empty Tuesday morning.
People aren't lined up for the jab these days.
The Camden Centre COVID-19 mass vaccination site will close at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Rock Island County Health Department will offer vaccinations at its Rock Island clinic twice a week starting the week of June 1.
It remains to be seen just how close Rock Island County and all of the Quad-Cities can get to herd immunity. Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill reported Tuesday 46,000 county residents are fully vaccinated. That's 32% of the county's population of roughly 143,000.
The Scott County Health Department released targeted vaccination numbers Tuesday, highlighting that 45% of county residents 12 and older, and 48.8% of residents 18 and older, are fully vaccinated.
But achieving the kind of vaccination rate seen among Quad-Cities' residents 65 and older — which is estimated at between 70% and 80% — may be a mountain too tall for public health officials.
There are hardcore holdouts against the vaccine.
At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday Lindsey Wilson was one of just three people who waited after getting a dose of the vaccination. She said she sees both sides of the vaccination question.
"I just got my second dose," the 39-year-old said. "It's because of my mom - she has lung issues and is predisposed to all kinds of illness. So for me and my kids the vaccine was necessary."
Wilson said she would have chosen to get vaccinated even if her mother didn't have issues. And she said she knows plenty of people who have decided to either wait or forgo vaccination.
"I know people who are very against it -- and that's their decision," Wilson explained. "I know people who believe everything from the government is using the vaccine to implant microchips to people who want to wait and see if there are any other longer-term side effects."
Wilson said her husband chose to not vaccinate.
"Not yet," she said. "He doesn't believe in the microchips. He's the let's-see-if-you-grow-an-extra-arm guy."
Mason Allred is an 18-year-old senior at Moline High School who sat six feet from Wilson after his shot. He agreed with the idea people are split on COVID-19 vaccinations.
"All of my friends know a student who might have died after getting a vaccination a few years back. People worry about vaccines - especially for kids," Allred said. "I think people have concerns and they have to decide for themselves.
"I want to stop having to wear a mask. And I want to protect others. So I'm getting vaccinated."
More on the Camden Centre and vaccination changes
The Camden Centre site opened March 9 and it was staffed by 60 National Guard soldiers, more than 20 contracted nurses from the Illinois Department of Public Health, as well as health department clinic staff and volunteers. According to Hill, 39,672 doses have been administered at the site.
“The health department is grateful for the service of the National Guard and nurses. Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to give 100,000 doses of the vaccines to Rock Island County residents. Almost 46,000 people are fully vaccinated,” Hill said. “We have come so far from the dark days of 2020, but still need as many people as possible to be vaccinated to end this pandemic. We hope hundreds more people will take advantage of this quick and easy vaccination opportunity yet this week. Most people are in and out in about 20 minutes."
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 1
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 4
Upcoming pop-up events include:
• June 5: Noon-5 p.m. at Pride at Bass Street Landing, 1701 River Drive, Moline
In addition, healthcare and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Scott County Health Department also is offering weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is ending many mass vaccination sites around the state as the public health campaign moves to a more-targeted phase, Hill said. More doses will be sent to healthcare providers to vaccinate their patients during routine medical appointments. Pharmacies still will offer doses through their online portals.
“This mass vaccination effort — the largest public health effort in history — has gone through many phases and required the hard work of partners all across the Quad-Cities,” Hill said. “We couldn’t have gotten this far without the work and dedication of our many partners. We all will continue to work together to end this pandemic by getting as many people vaccinated as possible. Please do you part and get vaccinated.”
COVID-19 death and declining infections
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 death of a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in the county linked to the virus is 324.
There is better news on the test positivity rate and hospitalizations at Genesis Health System. Genesis reported 18 patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19 and a seven-day positive rate 2.87%.
That's Genesis' lowest positivity rate in more than a year - and it has been below 4.0% for the better part of the last seven days.
For comparison, the lowest test positivity rate in 2020 at Genesis was 4.8% for the week of May 1 through May 8, 2020.
The Rock Island County Health Department said Tuesday 17 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
The number of new COVID-19 infections across the Q-C continued to plummet Tuesday - just seven in Rock Island County and 24 in Scott County.
All told, the Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed 21,615 total infections and 243 deaths linked to the virus. Rock Island County has counted 14,900 cases since the start of the pandemic.