Photo1/Warren mug

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., greets supporters after speaking at an organizing event for her 2020 presidential campaign Jan. 23 in Columbia, S.C. 

 Gavin McIntyre

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, is planning to visit Iowa – Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Davenport – on Sunday as part of a seven-state organizing tour.

Warren, who is vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is also planning stops in New Hampshire, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and California. The tour kicks-off in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Warren is scheduled to be in Cedar Rapids from 9:30-11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Building.

She will be in Iowa City from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Iowa Memorial Union at the University of Iowa.

Warren is scheduled to hold a round table discussion in Davenport beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

The general public may RSVP to the event by going to https://my.elizabethwarren.com/page/s/join-elizabeth-in-davenport-?source=press on the World Wide Web.

