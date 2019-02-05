U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, is planning to visit Iowa – Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Davenport – on Sunday as part of a seven-state organizing tour.
Warren, who is vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is also planning stops in New Hampshire, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and California. The tour kicks-off in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
Warren is scheduled to be in Cedar Rapids from 9:30-11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Building.
She will be in Iowa City from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Iowa Memorial Union at the University of Iowa.
Warren is scheduled to hold a round table discussion in Davenport beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St.
Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
The general public may RSVP to the event by going to https://my.elizabethwarren.com/page/s/join-elizabeth-in-davenport-?source=press on the World Wide Web.