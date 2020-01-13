Matchbox Twenty returns to play Moline in August

The tour is timed to the 20th anniversary of their 2000 album "Mad Season," which spawned Top 10 hits "If You're Gone" and "Bent," according to a Monday piece in USA Today. The band's other singles include "3 AM," "Unwell" and "Push."

Matchbox has sold over 40 million albums worldwide, and Thomas has earned three Grammy Awards, 11 BMI Awards, the first-ever Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award (in 2004), and two Billboard "Songwriter of the Year" honors for both his solo work, as well as collaborations with such legends as Santana, Mick Jagger, and Willie Nelson, according to the band bio.

Thomas' collaboration with Carlos Santana on "Smooth" (1999) was also named the No. 2 "Most Popular Song Ever" on Billboard's list of the "100 Most Popular Songs Behind 'The Twist.'" He was also named to Billboard's "Top 20 List of Hot 100 Songwriters 2000-2011" at No. 5 and was the top-ranked artist/songwriter on the list.