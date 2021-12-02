Matherville sixth grader got a taste of farming with his own sweet corn plot

Eleven-year-old Steven Hollins, 6th grader at Matherville Intermediate, learned how to manage a plot of sweet corn last summer. He said it all started when he got a text from his dad asking him if he would like to grow his own half acre section.
“I thought about what a cool experience in the summer it would be, this was like two weeks before the end of the school year,” said Steven.
According to his dad, Jamie Hollins, Steven was involved in every task, “From plowing to planting to putting up an electric fence, to creating a way to sell it. He has made a record book with expenses. He really has done a ton of work,” said Jamie.
The plot was at his grandpa’s house near Milan, “I plowed a sweet corn patch over at his house — I asked him if I could have some of his land.”
“A bunch of people helped me out...” Steven said a nearby farmer friend donated fertilizer and the use of some equipment.
“We went to a farm show and I got a plow and a disc, the disc we got was filled with potatoes so we couldn’t use it.”
“My dad was also a really big help because he works for Martin Tractor in Aledo, he already knew how to do this.”
Steven said they installed an electric fence to protect the crop from pests, “My grandpa was so judgy about it — he put his foot under and said, ‘my foot can fit under, a raccoon can get under there’... I looked the next day, not a single thing was taken down,” he said proudly.
He told a story about his dad checking the electric fence, “The funny part was — he grabbed the electric fence, he grabbed it — and zap! he went ‘OW!’ I could hear him across the cornfield,” he laughed.
He learned how adverse weather affects crops.
“The sad part was — went to pick a batch, a storm happened the previous night. Half of the corn in the batch was down. It was very hard to get through there and pick. The old batch that was already sold out, the storm didn’t even touch it.” Steven said.
His first batch was sold by his grandparents at the end of their drive — since he was out of town. “My grandma said, ‘You did $180’, I was surprised how much people would buy!” said Steven.
He donated half his earnings, about $500, to MLB First Baseman Anthony Rizzo’s family foundation to support pediatric cancer patients and their families.
“We thought it was cool that he came up with this idea of donating to the Rizzo foundation,” said Jamie. “We are very proud of what he has done."
The lessons keep coming.
“We are teaching him how to open an account and how to write a check plus balance his checkbook," his dad said.
His parents helped him tally how much he owed for seed, and other expenses.