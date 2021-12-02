Matherville sixth grader got a taste of farming with his own sweet corn plot

Eleven-year-old Steven Hollins, 6th grader at Matherville Intermediate, learned how to manage a plot of sweet corn last summer. He said it all started when he got a text from his dad asking him if he would like to grow his own half acre section.

“I thought about what a cool experience in the summer it would be, this was like two weeks before the end of the school year,” said Steven.

According to his dad, Jamie Hollins, Steven was involved in every task, “From plowing to planting to putting up an electric fence, to creating a way to sell it. He has made a record book with expenses. He really has done a ton of work,” said Jamie.

The plot was at his grandpa’s house near Milan, “I plowed a sweet corn patch over at his house — I asked him if I could have some of his land.”

“A bunch of people helped me out...” Steven said a nearby farmer friend donated fertilizer and the use of some equipment.

“We went to a farm show and I got a plow and a disc, the disc we got was filled with potatoes so we couldn’t use it.”

“My dad was also a really big help because he works for Martin Tractor in Aledo, he already knew how to do this.”