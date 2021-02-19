Matherville students make 250 Valentine's Day cards for seniors

Senator Anderson posted an update on his Facebook page, “Residents of these facilities have been hit hard not only byCOVID-19 but also by not having the opportunity to get out and visit with family and friends. Thank you again to all those students and all the others that took the time to do these, it will surely raise their spirits.”

He said they received and delivered over 6,000 cards.

Jacob Seukunian, district director for Anderson said the drive was, “Hugely successful in our opinion… we spent all of last week delivering valentines.” He said they visited every senior living facility in the 36th district, an estimated 70 total.

The senator is sponsoring a pizza party for the class that made the most cards, according to the flyer sent to schools. Weakley said that incentive inspired her to make extra — but not for the pizza.

“Because they were giving a pizza party for the class that made more — I knew they were worried they might not get enough. I knew adding extra probably wasn’t going to do that much — but they might not have (otherwise) gotten a lot,” she said.

Weakley and Anderson made almost around 20-30 cards each. Anderson sums up her experience succinctly, “I think they’ll be happy (that) kids are caring about the seniors and wanting to make them happy on Valentine’s day.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0