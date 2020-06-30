Matson: Maintaining city's budget key

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, who released his state of the city address online Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns, said maintaining the budget — and through it city projects and services — as the pandemic continues will be among the city’s bigger goals. The effects of coronavirus on the community could lessen some revenues the city receives.

The biggest upcoming challenge for Davenport is anticipating where the pandemic will go — will it get more severe and if so, how severe will it get?

Davenport expected the pandemic to be an ongoing issue, but the number of cases do seem to be spiking, Matson said.

He said there were no plans, as of Wednesday, to lock down the city again because of the coronavirus but added further public service announcements about coping with the virus were being discussed.

The city and its health care providers were also looking at increasing the amount of available PPE as a precaution, he said. There was enough as of Wednesday, but officials are hoping to build a 12-month supply.

Many of the city’s businesses were working against COVID-19’s spread, masking their employees and creating space in their public areas, the mayor said. He reminded the city’s residents to exercise personal responsibility — use masks or practice social distancing if they go to areas where people are gathering. If they can’t, they should consider not going.

