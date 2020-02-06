Matson to seek resolution to Civil Rights Commission dispute in court

Mayor Mike Matson will ask city attorneys to seek a court resolution to the membership dispute on the Civil Rights Commission.
A meeting held Thursday at City Hall ended with consensus between current and former commissioners, Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey, and Matson that the year-long controversy is best resolved by a judge.
“It’s just putting it in front of a judge and saying, ‘tell us who the rightful commissioners are,’” said Commission Chair Janelle Swanberg.
The issue could take months to resolve fully in court. But an interim fix could come sooner. Within days or weeks of the initial filing in Scott County District Court, a judge could deliver a temporary injunction, which would clarify the commission’s short-term membership as the dispute winds through the legal system.
Matson also left open the possibility that City Council could change the ordinance governing the Civil Rights Commission in order to avoid ambiguities and future disputes. Nothing definitive has been proposed.
The meeting, which lasted about 80 minutes and was held in Council Chambers, was respectful in tone. Matson sat in the middle of an ovular table alongside commissioners Henry Karp, Richard Pokora and Janelle Swanberg. On the other side of the table sat Lacey alongside former commissioners Susie Greenwalt, Helen Roberson, Clyde Mayfield and Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, all of whom claim they are rightful commissioners. The city has disagreed.
The court option was settled upon after the group couldn’t reach agreement on another way to resolve the membership dispute.
Two short-term compromises were floated. The first idea, proposed by Karp, involved the former commissioners participating in commission meetings as advisors.
Under the second proposal, from Matson, the commission’s two vacancies would be filled by two former commissioners, and Matson would consider filling future vacancies with the remainder. Both ideas were rejected.
The end of the meeting was opened for public comment. Multiple residents asked why the mayor doesn’t seek a “reset” on the commission by reappointing the commissioners who served before the controversy began, two years ago.
“Since then, the mayor has appointed and the City Council has approved — we have a process — other folks,” Matson responded. “I don’t see how we could because there will be other disagreements, maybe even with me, to do that because of what we’ve done. I think we need a court to tell us what’s OK because there’s such a disagreement.”
Gina Hale, a Davenport resident, called out a “discourse pattern” that is “not helpful.”
“What I perceive happening in this conversation is a majority white group coming in and telling a majority of the commission members who are people of color and people with disabilities how white people think business should be conducted,” said Hale, who is white. “I believe every single person at this table is coming in with good intentions. I’m not calling people out on their intentions. What I am calling us out on, as people who are white, is check ourselves.”
Addressing a similar point earlier, Matson said he’s mindful that the commission ought to reflect the diversity of the city.
“As we move forward, a big consideration will be that we’re a representation of the people that need to be served,” he said. “I absolutely get it from a person that is on the other side of that. I know that’s a big deal, and I’m committed to that.”
The commissioners also agreed on one point: The work of the Civil Rights Commission remains as important as ever.
“There are people — you can call them companies, you can call them influential people — that would like us to just go away, and I’m talking about civil rights and the stands we have,” said Mayfield, who’s served on the commission for more than a decade.
“We could sit here and say that we all have a difference of opinion. But I don’t think none of our opinions are that different," Mayfield went on. "We all see something wrong. I see something wrong as to how we got here to begin with.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.