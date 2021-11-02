Matson wins second term as Davenport mayor

Davenport residents opted for continuity over change as the city pushes ahead on efforts to curb rising gun violence, mitigate the effects of more frequent river flooding and guide investment in neighborhood and riverfront redevelopment, aided by an influx of federal dollars.
Mayor Mike Matson handily defeated community activist Athena Gilbraith to win a second term in Tuesday's city election, capturing more than 77% of the vote, according to unofficial results.
Matson, a retired U.S. Army special operations sergeant major, previously served on Davenport’s City Council for more than a decade before defeating former City Council member Rita Rawson to replace then-outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch in the November 2019 city election.
Matson ran to continue what he described as the city’s strong momentum on a number of fronts — from flood mitigation, to crime prevention and economic development.
Matson pointed to recent successes in job creation, namely Amazon’s decision to build a fulfillment center in northwest Davenport that is expected to bring 1,000 new jobs starting at $16 an hour.
He highlighted planned investments in extending a major sewer line in west Davenport to allow for future commercial and industrial expansion and noted the city is taking other steps, like preparing for redevelopment of the NorthPark Mall area.
The mayor, as well, said he’s been a collaborator with local, state and federal government officials to attract new public and private resources to invest in crime prevention and combat an increase in gun crime.
Gilbraith, who would have been the city’s first Black mayor if elected, campaigned on a platform to build a more inclusive Davenport that lacks diverse leadership. She walked away with nearly 22% of the votes cast in Tuesday's mayoral race.
Gilbraith said she sees Davenport households and families struggle to find affordable housing, and a City Hall she argues has been resistant to calls for social change and racial justice in the wake of George Floyd's death.
She pledged to focus on improving the safety, livelihood and living conditions of those she argues city policies and investments have left behind, pushing the city to expand affordable housing options across Davenport and increase public and private investment in the city's older, core neighborhoods.
Gilbraith has led the charge locally pushing for equity in policing and to address issues of implicit bias, systemic racism, police brutality and a range of reform issues.
If elected, she said she would push for more expansive implicit bias training for city staff and seek to address racial disparities in police arrests and traffic stops.