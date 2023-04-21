Major flooding is on its way to the Quad-Cities with the National Weather Service predicting the Mississippi River to crest at or about 22 feet by early May.

Hydrologist Matt Wilson said the river at Rock Island Lock & Dam 15 was expected to reach moderate flood stage of 16 feet over the weekend. My Monday night, the water is expected to reach 18 feet, which is major flood stage, and 19.6 feet by next Friday.

While the precise timing of the flood stage is a moving target, May 2 to May 4 is when Wilson predicts the snowmelt crest in Davenport will be within one foot, either way, of 22 feet. Additional rain would mean the river would crest on the higher end.

The reason for the range in the forecasted height is the lack of a comparable flood year with this year's conditions, Wilson said. The crest is still two weeks out, making it difficult to pinpoint the impacts of more future precipitation.

The river forecast will be updated as often as it can be, Wilson said, adding updates most likely will be supplied twice a week. Once the river crests, it is expected to recede around the end of May.

"It'll just depend on how much additional precipitation we get during the recession period after the crest," he said.

The culprit for the high water level is the snowmelt up north, Wilson said.

North of the Twin Cities, the soil is completely saturated, meaning any additional rainfall and snow melt in Minnesota will come into the river system as runoff. Elevated stream flows have been noted on the Rock River, due to added precipitation in Wisconsin, he said. Iowa is seeing normal/below normal stream flows.

Temperatures in May are expected to be below average, which will not be helpful, Wilson said. Warmer temperatures could help with evaporation and greening up of the landscape to allow it to take in more water.

The three highest floods on the Mississippi River at the Quad-Cities are as follows:

May 2, 2019: 22.7 feet.

July 9, 1993: 22.63 feet.

April 28, 1965: 22.48 feet.

Biggest impacts are in Davenport

Davenport city leaders have been preparing for the arrival of floodwaters in the downtown area. Friday, the city closed parts of River Drive to set up temporary flood barriers.

Motorists are encouraged to use downtown Davenport’s east-west one-ways — 3rd and 4th Streets — as detour routes.

Davenport has come to rely on a system of pumps and HESCO barriers for flood protection, and city workers were setting those up on Friday. Up too, is the temporary floodwall around Modern Woodman Park, which workers built earlier in the week.

A page on the city's website, called Be Prepared Davenport, has maps and other useful information. It can be found at davenportiowa.com/beprepareddavenport

The city is bracing for another 22-foot flood stage just four years after the May 2019 flood became the highest and longest recorded flood in the Quad-Cities. It reached a crest of 22.7 feet and broke through a barrier at 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue, flooding businesses and causing millions in damages.

Sarah Watson contributed to this report.