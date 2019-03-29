Rene Beltracchi — art restorer, expert witness and convicted art forger — took the stand March 20 in a courtroom at the Scott County Courthouse. His duty? To deliver his expertise as to whether the highly collectible E. Colline oil painting Kelly Crown purchased at a charity art auction is a fake, even as suspicions mounted he might have forged it.
After a somewhat flamboyant set of answers to questions from an attorney, the courtroom erupted into giggles.
Beltracchi is a character in the Iowa Bar Association mock trial case this year and, for the Davenport Central High School A Team, he’s played, with flourish, by junior Lucas Teasdale.
“I enjoy acting a lot. I’ve always been a witness, so I don’t know what it’s like to be an attorney,” he said. “But it’s fun to get into character. … There’s a lot of leeway to add in your own personality quirks.”
A mock trial is an imitation trial, where the students simulate a lower-court trial.
At Central, mock trial is closely involved with the school’s Talented and Gifted Program (TAG). After going undefeated at the Regional Competition at St. Ambrose University March 1, the A team — comprised mostly of juniors and seniors — is headed to the state competition Thursday and Friday at the Veterans Convention Center in Des Moines.
Assumption High School’s team went 1-1 at St. Ambrose, and is also headed to Des Moines.
Lawyer Doug Wells is one of the team’s three coaches, along with judge Mark Cleave and St. Ambrose interim Dean of Students Matt Hansen, whose son, junior Jacob Hansen, is on the team.
Wells started coaching mock trial in Bettendorf, years ago after a “neighbor kid twisted [his] arm.” He and Cleave graduated Davenport Central a year apart, and then attended Iowa Law School together, graduating in 1981.
“All the teams I’ve worked with have worked hard, but I think this one has really dedicated themselves,” Wells said. “Most of the kids on this team have been in mock trial for multiple years. This is their second year, if not their third or fourth. … It shows. They made it to states for a reason.”
The team’s two seniors — Nina Lanciloti and Jessica Elliott — serve as the captains, but their paths to mock trial are very different. While Lanciloti is a seasoned veteran who started in seventh grade, Elliott is only in her second year.
“When I started, I hated it. I didn’t understand the concept at all,” Lanciloti said, adding that arguing was her favorite part. “I was horrible. But my first competition, my witness messed up and I caught her, and I got hooked on it.”
“I just transferred to Central last year, and I had a friend who had done it, and she said ‘if you’re going to go to Central, you have to try to get on mock trial,’” Elliott said. “I wasn’t interested in law at all, but I thought it’d be interesting to try out.”
Elliott’s friend was Jacob Hansen’s older sister who, along with Teasdale’s older brother, junior witness Jenny Mahl’s older sister and junior attorney Hailey Mandell’s older sister, went to states a few years ago.
“My parents are both lawyers, so they put me on that path,” Mandell said. “I started having fun with it, even if my parents sort of pushed me in the first place, especially because the high school level was a lot different than middle school.
Like almost all of her teammates, Mandell is not interested in becoming a lawyer.
“I don’t think so,” she said. “[Mock trial] is fun, but I don’t think so.”
According to TAG Facilitator Gail Henniger, mock trial helps develop her students’ writing, speaking and critical thinking skills.
“I’m really scared of public speaking, but I really love mock trial,” said sophomore Wini Aboyure, who was pulled up from the B team for states. “I’m getting better now. Presenting in front of a judge helped me get over my fear pretty quickly.”
Some of the important lessons, though, aren’t about developing skills at all.
“TV shows are not accurate at all,” Hansen said. “There are varying degrees of wrong, but they just let the attorneys talk way too much.”
The rest of the A team is rounded out with juniors Zeke Wynsma, Laura Sitz, Isabel Buchanan and Rafe Sullivan.
“Even if you don’t want to be a lawyer, it’s a good thing — understanding the law is just a really worthwhile skill to have,” Elliott said.