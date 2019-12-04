Mayor Klipsch and several council members bid farewell at emotional City Council meeting

DAVENPORT — It was an unusually misty-eyed meeting of the Davenport City Council on Wednesday night.

That’s because it was the last council meeting of the year — and for several council members and Mayor Frank Klipsch, their last meeting as part of Davenport’s highest public body.

In attendance were all 10 Council members, with friends and family. Kerri Tompkins, who did not run for reelection as Ward 8 alderwoman, gave an emotional farewell address in which she recounted her “amazing experience” on Council. As a proponent of fiscal responsibility, she sometimes made unpopular but necessary decisions for the welfare of the city, she said.

“It is a group effort,” Tompkins said, thanking her colleagues and family. “Davenport is very lucky to have such a dedicated and committed group of individuals.”

Alderwoman Rita Rawson, who will not return to the body after losing the mayoral race, was praised by colleagues for her data-savvy approach to policy and for championing the Davenport DREAM Project.

