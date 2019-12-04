Mayor Klipsch and several council members bid farewell at emotional City Council meeting

DAVENPORT — It was an unusually misty-eyed meeting of the Davenport City Council on Wednesday night.
That’s because it was the last council meeting of the year — and for several council members and Mayor Frank Klipsch, their last meeting as part of Davenport’s highest public body.
In attendance were all 10 Council members, with friends and family. Kerri Tompkins, who did not run for reelection as Ward 8 alderwoman, gave an emotional farewell address in which she recounted her “amazing experience” on Council. As a proponent of fiscal responsibility, she sometimes made unpopular but necessary decisions for the welfare of the city, she said.
“It is a group effort,” Tompkins said, thanking her colleagues and family. “Davenport is very lucky to have such a dedicated and committed group of individuals.”
Alderwoman Rita Rawson, who will not return to the body after losing the mayoral race, was praised by colleagues for her data-savvy approach to policy and for championing the Davenport DREAM Project.
You have free articles remaining.
Rich Clewell, who lost his election in Ward 6, was praised by Alderman-at-Large Kyle Gripp for his lifelong commitment to service and for leading a ward challenged by fights between residents and economic developers.
In support of Mayor Frank Klipsch, who was elected in 2015 and will retire at the end of this month, were relatives as well as Mayor Mike Thoms of Rock Island, Mayor Robert Gallagher of Bettendorf and Mayor Lionel Johnson, Jr., of St. Gabriel, La.
Johnson served with Klipsch as co-chair of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI). He traveled more than 800 miles to attend Klipsch’s final meeting as mayor. He told Council about how the two had “literally traveled the world” together and that Klipsch made Davenport proud.
Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of MRCTI, drove up from St. Charles, Mo., to attend the meeting. “He represented your community exemplary all over the world,” he said. Bettendorf’s Gallagher is a new MRCTI co-chair.
A video was played that contained well wishes from friends, family and professional contacts, including Iowa Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman, East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman and Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn, among many others. Those who appeared praised Klipsch’s jam-packed daily schedule in service to the city and his commitment to children’s issues.
“I’m looking forward to the future of our city,” Klipsch said in closing. “I’m going to help Davenport any way I can.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.