As the terms of three members of Davenport’s civil rights commission are about to expire, Mayor Frank Klipsch says he may reappoint the sitting commissioners but is also reviewing other applicants for the job.
Commissioners Susan Greenwalt, Helen Roberson and Clyde Mayfield have terms that run out the end of November. Under Iowa law, any officer elected or appointed for a fixed term remains in office until a successor is qualified, meaning the commissioners are able to stay in their positions until the next appointment process is complete.
Klipsch said the sitting commissioners have “done a great job,” but it is his responsibility as mayor to review all applicants to determine if someone else should have an opportunity to serve in the role. The mayor said several others applied, and he plans to decide by mid-December.
Klipsch dismissed the idea considering new applicants was related to his failed attempt to change the duties of commissioners, which drew a fiery response from opponents at City Hall a few months ago.
Commissioners manage the budget for the city’s civil rights office, which reviews complaints about potential violations of state and federal civil rights laws. Over the summer, a city ordinance was proposed that would have given some of the commission’s responsibilities to a three-member panel of aldermen, a change the commission and some community organizations opposed.
In September, the mayor announced the proposal would be dropped, labeling it “too divisive.” He added there were “important matters for us to consider” without the proposal “creating conflict.”
Greenwalt, the commission’s chairwoman, said Tuesday the mayor’s decision “caught all of us off guard” because the commissioners thought they would be reappointed. If Klipsch decides to replace all three, Greenwalt warned it would “present major problems,” saying retention of experienced members as vitally important.
“It takes a while to really grasp how everything operates,” she said. “It’s not just something you can go into cold turkey and figure out.”
The commission is composed of seven Davenport residents. Along with a residency requirement, city code says commissioners must be “broadly representative of the community and the various racial, religious, cultural and social groups within it.” Once mayoral appointees are chosen, they must be formally confirmed by city aldermen.
The other commissioners whose terms are set to expire, Mayfield and Roberson, are two of the panel's longest serving members. Mayfield, an area business owner and Davenport school board member, started in 2006. Roberson followed in 2011.